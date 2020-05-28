The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The spring/summer runway shows defined a new interpretation of masculinity through effortless tailoring and genderless silhouettes. Designers at Loewe, Emporio Armani, and Dior continue to take menswear to a new level of modernity by challenging stereotypes and traditional gender norms. Case in point: Rose pink has stormed the runways and social media.

A color once associated with hyperfemininity is now being sported by Hollywood’s leading men like Jason Momoa and Nicholas Hoult. Timothée Chalamet melted hearts worldwide when he wore a Thom Browne corduroy suit in the aforementioned hue at the Little Women premiere in London. Likewise, ASAP Rocky showed off his style cred by rocking a pink Loewe suit at this year’s Grammys.

Best of all, you don’t have to be movie star to pull off the trend. Rose looks great on most skin complexions, and it adds a playful-yet-declarative tone to any man’s wardrobe. So ahead are 15 rose-tinted fits to sport now, because real men wear pink.

The Best Rose Tops

The Ro Daniel Ribbed Cashmere Mock-Neck Sweater

Following the trend, the rose-hue works perfectly with light or dark matching bottoms, and the mock turtleneck adds a pop of color to your Zoom calls.

Dior Bomber Jacket with Cannage Motif

An excellent statement piece for any streetwear or contemporary wardrobe, the jacket incorporates the signature silhouette of the French atelier’s iconic saddle bag.

Comme des Garçons Logo Tee

It’s always good to have a couple of extra T-shirts in your closet. This one looks great under just about any jacket or blazer.

Etro Stripe-detail Short-sleeved Polo Shirt

The contrasting stripe detailing and pointed collar add a chic finishing look to any outfit.

Officine Générale Pink Poplin Leon Blazer

Officine Générale’s collections are always inspired by tailoring and utility, and this jacket achieves the perfect business casual look with the muted rose-colored blazer mixed with a double-breasted silhouette.

A.P.C. Pink Lorenz Crewneck Sweater

An easy and effortless piece that should be a staple in any closet, this can be worn alone or layered on top of a shirt to add definition to any office look.

Tagliatore Short Sleeve Silk Pullover

Pullovers are great for day-to-night transitions. Style with a blazer for the office and then take off to loosen up a bit for happy hour.

The Best Rose Bottoms

Issey Miyake Men Pink Gabardine Trousers

These resort-style straight-leg pants with an elastic waistband are perfect for warm afternoons.

Casablanca Pleated Wide Leg Trousers

The wide leg trouser is making a come back thanks to style icons like Harry Styles. A great airy fit with pleated detailing to elevate any nine-to-five look.

The Best Rose Accessories

Loewe Lace-up Detail Shoes

A part of the Loew’s Spring collection, it’s inspired by the outdoorsy man while adding modern touches.

Dior and Rimowa Personal Clutch

The collaboration between Dior and Rimowa produced the perfect compact crossbody bag featuring a sturdy aluminum body with leather straps. It’s also the perfect size to throw in your wallet and keys while amping your look.

Sun Buddies Serena Sunglasses

The tiny sunglasses trend is still going strong in 2020. The slim transparent frame with a dark green lens is the perfect accessory for the summer.

Kuboraum Pink Glasses

A great alternative for those who prefer larger frames.

D&G Royal Sunglasses

These classic circular frames are an elegant tribute to mid-century glamour.

Editors' Recommendations