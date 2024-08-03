Cetrain athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics will be wearing these golf sunglasses

From Simone Biles to Stephen Nedoroscik to Katie Ledecky, the U.S.’ Olympians have given us everything to live for since the games opened in Paris on Sunday, July 26. For those going for the gold in an outdoor event, the weather is another player the athletes have to compete with — and that’s especially true for golfers. To keep their eyes on the golf balls and not squint through sunbeams, these are the Uswing golf sunglasses trusted by the Olympians.

Uswing eyewear

Golfers face a unique challenge when playing in sunny conditions that regular sunglasses don’t address. No one knows that better than Rose Zhang and C.T. Pan. Zhang is representing the U.S. at the 2024 Paris Olympics in golf, and Pan, who took home the bronze in the 2020 Toyko Games, is representing Chinese Taipei.

When every inch brings you closer to a medal, Uswing wants to help. Put through rigorous testing, when worn, there was an improvement in putting accuracy no matter if you were an amateur or a professional. It took creator Warren Fong almost a decade to perfect these golf sunglasses designed to improve one’s putting game.

What Uswing brings to the course

For the best sun blockage, wearers get 100% UV400 protection.

Up to 80% of blue rays are blocked, leaving more room for laser focus.

Lightweight at only 21 grams.

They repel water, so even the hard-earned sweat won’t throw off your putt.

The tint on them is grayish green, which is what pilots sport to stay clear in the skies.

Amateurs noticed an improvement of 1.31 inches when putting.

The pros averaged a .53-inch gain in their putting game.

The Olympians sporting the sunglasses

Rose Zhang rocks rose-colored glasses

Rose Zhang isn’t new to Uswing golf sunglasses. She has been partnering with them for a while and has a favorite. Her signature look is a Rose Gold aviator style for $699 and has a limited release of 99 pairs. Each frame of the Rose (Zhang) Signature specs is stamped for authenticity and contains all the cutting-edge technology the brand is known for. You can thank Zhang’s dad for convincing her to try Uswing, as he kept nagging her to put on a pair to protect her eyes while on the course. Thanks to Zhang, 30% of the proceeds from her line will go to the Pacific Academy Foundation.

C.T. Pan’s signature series

C.T. Pan is also supporting a charity with his signature Uswing golf sunglasses. Each pair of the $659 shades will see a cash donation to the C.T. Pan Foundation. Pan’s Sunny Series comes in the option to grab black, gold, satin gold, or blue polish frames.

If you don’t like the classic look of Pan or Zhang’s choices, browse the Pro or Overcast series to find your match. And because it’s never too early to swing a club, there is a Junior series for the younger golfer.

To see Uswing at work on the course and witness the 60 golfers teeing off to play 72 holes, watch the 2024 Paris Olympics. See who gets to find a medal at the last cup at Le Golf National, cheer on Zhang and Pan, and see those Uswing golf sunglasses in action during the biggest athletic competition the world competes in.