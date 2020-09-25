  1. Fashion & Style

Everything We Know About Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Menswear Collection

By
Rihanna Launches Global Lingerie Brand, Savage X Fenty
Rihanna launches global lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty at Villain on May 10, 2018 in New York City. Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty

Rihanna’s generosity knows no bounds.

First, she gave us a slew of pop hits in the early aughts, then in 2017 she launched her luxury fashion line Fenty (which is now part of the LVMH empire, no big deal), and this past summer, she blessed us with the most hyped grooming line of the year, Fenty Skin. Now, Rihanna’s unveiling a new capsule menswear collection for Savage x Fenty, her buzzy underwear line that’s eclipsed Victoria’s Secret’s popularity.

The 32-year-old fashion mogul knows how to build excitement around her projects. Case in point: she tapped Christian Combs, the 22-year-old son of Sean “Diddy” Combs, to design this collection, which will sell on the brand’s website October 2nd.

“I wanted to create menswear styles that everyone can wear,” Rihanna said in a press release. “And after Christian did such a great job at the 2019 fashion show wearing men’s, I knew we had to have him as a collaborator.”

At first, Rihanna envisioned a minimalist underwear collection of basics, but Combs opted for vibrant monograms, patterns, and thick waist bands.

In an interview with GQ, Combs said that he envisioned the 11-piece collection of boxer briefs, boxers, pajama sets, and smoking jackets as, “the new Calvin Klein for my generation.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Christian Combs (@kingcombs) on


Judging by the social media response to the new Savage x Fenty launch, which drew over a 100,000 likes (and countless heart emojis) on Combs’ Instagram in less than 19 hours, it looks like the underwear line is on cruise control to icon status.

Rihanna and Combs’ working relationship started in 2019 when he became a Savage x Fenty model and ambassador, and hit the catwalk in the Savage x Fenty fashion show that aired on Amazon Prime.

Combs, as well as the new menswear line, will also be appearing in this year’s Savage x Fenty fashion show.

“Fasten your seat belts, get some popcorn, and get to the TV for some amazingness. It’s gonna be sexy,” he told GQ. “A lot of special guests — and King Combs at the climax.”

Editors' Recommendations

9 Great Books by Latin American Authors To Read This Month

man with glasses reading

25 Best Amazon Prime Movies to Stream Right Now

best amazon prime movies the big sick

25 Netflix Shows Worth Watching in 2020

best netflix shows ratched

25 Best Netflix Movies to Stream Right Now

best netflix movies djanog

The 15 Best Clothing Subscription Boxes for Men in 2020

Threadbeast

How to Easily Remove Sweat Stains From Your Best Shirts At Home

how to remove sweat stains

How To Easily Buy Telfar’s Shopping Bag, Summer’s Must-Have Item

How To Look Like a Grown Man While Camping Outdoors

Let Your Underarms Breathe With the Best Men’s Tank Tops

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020: All The Best Deals, All In One Place

Luke Bryan’s Amazon Store Is Filled With Some of the Best Outdoor Essentials

Luke Bryan Amazon Store

Menswear Essentials: Want To Build Your Hat Wardrobe? Start With These 10 Styles

best hats for men 2020

The 8 Best Looks From Supreme’s Wacky Fall/Winter 2020 Collection

The Supreme box logo hoodie

This Streetwear and Flip-Flops Collab Is Everything You Need for an Endless Summer

Yes, You Should Still Use a Face Mask To Work Out. Here Are the Best Ones