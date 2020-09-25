Rihanna’s generosity knows no bounds.

First, she gave us a slew of pop hits in the early aughts, then in 2017 she launched her luxury fashion line Fenty (which is now part of the LVMH empire, no big deal), and this past summer, she blessed us with the most hyped grooming line of the year, Fenty Skin. Now, Rihanna’s unveiling a new capsule menswear collection for Savage x Fenty, her buzzy underwear line that’s eclipsed Victoria’s Secret’s popularity.

The 32-year-old fashion mogul knows how to build excitement around her projects. Case in point: she tapped Christian Combs, the 22-year-old son of Sean “Diddy” Combs, to design this collection, which will sell on the brand’s website October 2nd.

“I wanted to create menswear styles that everyone can wear,” Rihanna said in a press release. “And after Christian did such a great job at the 2019 fashion show wearing men’s, I knew we had to have him as a collaborator.”

At first, Rihanna envisioned a minimalist underwear collection of basics, but Combs opted for vibrant monograms, patterns, and thick waist bands.

In an interview with GQ, Combs said that he envisioned the 11-piece collection of boxer briefs, boxers, pajama sets, and smoking jackets as, “the new Calvin Klein for my generation.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christian Combs (@kingcombs) on Sep 24, 2020 at 3:28pm PDT



Judging by the social media response to the new Savage x Fenty launch, which drew over a 100,000 likes (and countless heart emojis) on Combs’ Instagram in less than 19 hours, it looks like the underwear line is on cruise control to icon status.

Rihanna and Combs’ working relationship started in 2019 when he became a Savage x Fenty model and ambassador, and hit the catwalk in the Savage x Fenty fashion show that aired on Amazon Prime.

Combs, as well as the new menswear line, will also be appearing in this year’s Savage x Fenty fashion show.

“Fasten your seat belts, get some popcorn, and get to the TV for some amazingness. It’s gonna be sexy,” he told GQ. “A lot of special guests — and King Combs at the climax.”

Editors' Recommendations