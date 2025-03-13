 Skip to main content
Maurice Lacroix’s latest collab with street artist Wotto is breaking all the rules

Street artist Wotto brings his colorful chaos to Maurice Lacroix's new limited edition AIKON

By
Maurice Lacroix watch on yellow background
Maurice Lacroix

Swiss watchmaker Maurice Lacroix, founded in 1975, is known for producing luxury timepieces at a fair price. They have now introduced the AIKON Automatic Wotto Limited Edition. This watch turns the well-known AIKON into a canvas for street art by British artist Wotto (Craig Watkins) in a unique partnership limited to 1,000 units.

This particular watch has an interesting past. In 2021, Hungarian artist @Timeengraver changed an AIKON watch on his own and posted it on Instagram. Maurice Lacroix noticed the work and began the Urban Tribe series. Two years later, @Timeengraver made another watch with Wotto’s drawings, which led to this official project, marking an exciting watch/artist collaboration.

The watch has a 42mm stainless steel case, bezel, and integrated bracelet that become a three-dimensional design engraved with symbols from Wotto’s style—mushrooms, hearts, skateboarding ghosts, and lightning bolts around the capital letter “W.”

The style features a plain gray background which acts as a backdrop, and a series of characters that shift in color from yellow to blue have been placed throughout. Indexes are placed discreetly, marked simply with a metal tip.

Inside the design, the automatic ML115 movement provides a 38-hour power reserve, which can be viewed through a clear back panel. The watch works well with a water resistance of 200 meters. This maintains Maurice Lacroix’s emphasis on reliability and artistic flair.

The AIKON Automatic Wotto Limited Edition shows the link between watchmaking and street art. Luxury brands now accept a more urban look to draw younger buyers who want a watch with character.

Although the edition is small and the design is heavily changed, the watch follows Maurice Lacroix’s idea to keep luxury practical. This piece of art remains within reach for those who wish to express themselves boldly, priced at $3,300.

Andrew McGrotty
Andrew McGrotty
Andrew is a full-time freelance writer with expertise in the luxury sector. His content is informative and always on trend.
