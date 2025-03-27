The Maurice Lacroix 1975 Collection: A trip down memory lane

Maurice Lacroix just launched a collection of new watches with retro and modern features—the 1975 collection—to mark a special moment in its history, the 50th anniversary. The brand borrowed a few traits from the Les Classique collection and upgraded the design to keep up with the times. Think of it as a full circle moment for the brand, when the beginning merges with the end.

This new collection features 12 pieces with multiple dial colors and different mechanisms to offer different styling options. While the 12 variants have a basic design that’s quite identical, the difference boils down to small details such as the dial color. The primary colors are blue, white, and black.

Recommended Videos

Each color option comes in two different sizes, 40 mm and 36 mm. Since classic watches are now offered in smaller cases, Maurice Lacroix jumped on the bandwagon and manufactured a piece that aligns with modern times.

Apart from the retro aesthetic, the new watches are powered by different mechanisms. Quartz movements were quite popular in the ‘70s and ‘80s and have always been monumental—they elevated the brand to a new level. This new model merges the past with the present with a quartz and ML 115 caliber options.

Models with a quartz reference are rooted in the brand’s heritage, while pieces with a modern caliber show how the brand transitioned from a retro to a contemporary style. Every option is paired with a strap or a bracelet.