 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Maurice Lacroix 1975 Collection: A trip down memory lane

Maurice Lacroix revamps a collection from the past

By
Maurice Lacroix 1975 Collection
Maurice Lacroix 1975 Collection Maurice Lacroix / Maurice Lacroix

Maurice Lacroix just launched a collection of new watches with retro and modern features—the 1975 collection—to mark a special moment in its history, the 50th anniversary. The brand borrowed a few traits from the Les Classique collection and upgraded the design to keep up with the times. Think of it as a full circle moment for the brand, when the beginning merges with the end.

This new collection features 12 pieces with multiple dial colors and different mechanisms to offer different styling options. While the 12 variants have a basic design that’s quite identical, the difference boils down to small details such as the dial color. The primary colors are blue, white, and black.

Recommended Videos

Each color option comes in two different sizes, 40 mm and 36 mm. Since classic watches are now offered in smaller cases, Maurice Lacroix jumped on the bandwagon and manufactured a piece that aligns with modern times.

Apart from the retro aesthetic, the new watches are powered by different mechanisms. Quartz movements were quite popular in the ‘70s and ‘80s and have always been monumental—they elevated the brand to a new level. This new model merges the past with the present with a quartz and ML 115 caliber options.

Models with a quartz reference are rooted in the brand’s heritage, while pieces with a modern caliber show how the brand transitioned from a retro to a contemporary style. Every option is paired with a strap or a bracelet.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nathan S.R
Nathan S.R
Nathan has devoted his life to collecting watches, studying horology, reviewing watches, and writing about timepieces. As a…
Modern updates meet vintage vibes in Timex’s new Q Timex stone dial collection
A variety of Q Timex watches, with stone dials
Q Timex stone dial collection

To revamp a retro design, Timex unveiled a collection of new watches with unique contemporary features characterized by a modern-like finish. This series creates a balance between the past and the present.

This new collection draws inspiration from the Q Timex model from the ‘70s, which was re-introduced into the market in 2019. While the timepiece has a vintage allure, it spread like wildfire in these modern times.

Read more
Seiko expands the Presage Japanese Zen Garden collection with two new watches
Check out the two new Seiko Presage Japanese Zen watches
Japanese Zen Garden Fern-green variant

Seiko has always designed innovative timepieces that tap into different aspects of nature. Recently, it launched two new models that draw inspiration from elements found in Japanese gardens. This collection is centered around an ancient Japanese garden style made up of small trees, rocks, and white sand. In Japanese culture, this kind of garden style is known as Karesansui.

Seiko SSA464J1 Seiko / Seiko

Read more
What to know about Patek Philippe’s first new watch collection in 25 years
Here's a new watch collection from Patek Philippe
patek philippe cubitus collection

Patek Philippe unveils another watch collection based on the elegant sporty style known as Cubitus. For starters, every watch in this collection has a square casing with round corners, complemented by an exclusive dial, giving each timepiece a modern and appealing touch.

To redefine the elegant sporty style, this brand opted for a new shape—something squarish and accentuated with round cuts. While Patek Philippe could have used other geometric shapes from the Art Deco period (from 1919 to 1939), it preferred a new geometric design to an old one.

Read more