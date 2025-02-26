Yema’s latest Superman watches offer improved performance and classic aesthetics

Yema just unveiled its newest watches from the Superman collection. The brand has focused on different types of watches, from diver watches to military timepieces. The Superman collection goes way back to the 1970s when the brand first debuted Superman ref. 53.00.16, but has always been upgraded over the years, with small tweaks to improve the aesthetics and horological performance.

The latest upgrade is all about performance. Yema was looking for something more powerful, so they swapped the old caliber with a new one. The new Sellita caliber, Sellita SW200-1, is more powerful than the previous one, the Yema 3000. While the brand manufactured the Yema 3000 on its own, it’s now teaming up with another organization that has perfected the craft of making high-quality movements.

This gives the new collection a competitive edge over previous models, but there’s plenty that remains true to the original watch, such as the arrow-like markers. Also giving the watch a retro feel are the 990 feet WR straight-lugs steel case that has a patented bezel-lock mechanism, the aluminum bezel, double domed crystal, and shovel-shaped sweep second hand. And as a diver’s watch, this model has a 60m scale for enhanced performance.

It’s also worthwhile to note that the watch is available in four dial colors—blue, black, white, and beige. The second marker has a red hue that stands out and creates a beautiful color contrast. Well, Yema went for that old, retro-like look, so they used a black diver’s scale to convey the brand’s style.

The Yema Superman Swiss Edition was manufactured and assembled in Switzerland. It costs $1,150—the price is still the same.