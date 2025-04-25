 Skip to main content
Guinness joins up with Sunday Swagger for golf gear drop

New beer-inspired digs to wear on the links

Guinness and Sunday Swagger.
Sunday Swagger

One of the most famous names in beer is hitting the links. Guinness has teamed up with Sunday Swagger on an eye-catching line of performance wear made for the golf green. It follows a long line of brewery collaborations featuring iconic brands like Miller High Life, Heineken, and more.

The collaboration includes t-shirts, polos, quarter-zips, and more and can be found here. You may recognize some of the design elements from vintage Guinness ads (like the recently revived Lovely Day campaign). In addition to being available online, the new threads will in select stores in both Dublin and the U.S.

“This partnership enhances our brand’s equity by aligning with a legacy brand that shares our values of boldness, individuality, and good times. This collaboration isn’t just a logo swap—it’s a storytelling opportunity that lives at the intersection of heritage and modern swagger, allowing both our brands to reach new audiences while staying true to our DNA. It’s our biggest collaboration yet, and we’re excited for all that is in store,” says Sunday Swagger founder Mark Carmona.

Guinness is one of the most famous brewers on the planet, dating back to the 1750s. The stout is so common you can find it in most pubs and stores all over the globe. A lot of the brand’s imagery has become iconic, like the beer-wielding toucan.

Sunday Swagger started in 2019 and is a performance clothing specialist. The activewear company is based in southern California and is shaking up the golf fashion scene with bold designs.

Check out some other beer collaborations, like Arsenal and NA beer and the NBA and beer.

Mark Stock
Mark Stock
Contributor
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon. He fell into wine during the Recession and has been fixated on the stuff since…
