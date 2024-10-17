Beer and basketball pick and roll

Beer and sports continue to play on the same team. The latest development involves Portland’s longtime NBA franchise partnering up with an Oregon brewery that helped jumpstart the craft beer movement.

The Portland Trailblazers and Rogue Ales and Spirits have joined up. As is typically the case with these hookups, the label will feature a special beer during the upcoming basketball season. Fittingly, as a genuine Pacific Northwest partnership, that beer is an IPA.

The west coast IPA in question is called Rip City after the team’s nickname, devised by the late Blazers commentary magician Bill Schonely. Available at Rogue tap houses all over, the beer can also be found at area bottle shops and supermarkets. The canned version sports the team’s red and black color scheme along with the storied pinwheel logo.

Rogue describes the beer as a balanced blend of pine and tropical fruit with a crisp and clean built. It’s made with the brand’s own Pacman yeast and delivers 62 IBUs.

It’s a fitting link up by the two experienced sides. The Blazers have been competing in the National Basketball Association since 1970, winning a title in 1977. Rogue Ales started in 1988 and has since gone on to create well-known beers like Dead Guy Ale and even spirits. The NBA season tips off next week, with the Blazers’ first game taking place October 23rd against Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

