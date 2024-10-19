 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Cold weather game day outfits: What to wear to a football game when it’s freezing

These cold weather game day outfits will keep you warm all football season

By
what to wear a tailgate men drinking at
Unsplash

As the summer begins to fade away into fall, we start getting hyped for the baseball playoffs and the start of the college football and NFL seasons. While you may be excited to watch your favorite teams in person, tailgating with friends and screaming at the referees, the weather doesn’t always cooperate. Just a few weeks into the season, some stadiums experience downright frigid fall weather and only get colder as the winter settles in. By halfway through the season, fans in many stadiums are battling icy conditions and struggling to stay warm for the whole game. That is why ensuring you have only the best and most effective cold-weather game-day outfits is important.

Here is the trick to nailing the right outfit: mastering the art of layering. While you will be extremely cold sometimes, you are around upwards of 50,000 people, and the temps could elevate with all that body heat. Therefore, once you get the base layer set up with the all-powerful henley and jeans, it is on to the outer layer. Here is what you should be wearing at the stadium this fall.

Recommended Videos

Essential cold-weather game-day clothing

The mid-vest

Man in a Timberland vest
Timberland

Before getting into your heavier pieces, a great trick to staying warm is to start with a lightweight layer that helps trap the warm air closer to your body. Timberland has a wonderful option that isn’t only perfect for insulating you and keeping you warm/cool/breathable, but it is also easily packable. If you want to keep anything secure, a great zipper pocket is on the chest.

The shell

Aether Perth Vented Jacket
Aether Apparel

The next layer is designed to be the go-between from the mid-vest to the parka. This could be the top layer to keep you dry and warm in the transition months before the frigid temperatures that can drop below zero. When choosing a shell, Aether Apparel is top-notch. Not only are they great on the mountain, but they are also your go-to for your Apres wear for the season. As a bonus, you can add matching pants over your jeans when the temperature drops to warm your bottom half.

The parka

Canada Goose Langford Parka
Canada Goose

Whether you are a Patriots fan, a Jets fan, or stomping into the frozen tundra of Lambeau Field, the weather will get colder as the season goes on. And if you are going to be a real fan, standing in the bleachers and cheering on your guys, you can’t be the guy who wants to leave early because of Arctic-like weather. Therefore, you need to pick up the perfect parka. Canada Goose is one of the tops in the game, and who knows cold like the Canadians? Rated for the cold, the wet, and everything in between, this parka is the perfect top layer.

The fingerless gloves

Aran Sweater Market Fingerless Gloves
Aran Market

Gloves are the biggest thing that men forget. We’re not sure if this is one giant collective oversight among the entire population or if it is a macho thing, but for some reason, men don’t like to wear gloves. There is a middle ground that you can walk between weather that is too warm for full gloves and a little too cold to go without. These fingerless gloves from Aran Sweater Market will keep most of your hands nice and toasty while still allowing you to use your fingers, whether texting your friend to taunt their team or trying to eat popcorn.

The over gloves

The North Face Montana Ski Mitts
The North Face

Forget the ego. When you are cheering on northern teams like the Green Bay Packers or the New England Patriots, it can get unbelievably cold. The average temperature can get as low as 20 degrees. As a matter of fact, the coldest game in history was in Green Bay in 1967, when it dropped to -13 degrees. For the people in the stands, we can only hope they had gloves for the day. If Green Bay wants to break the record, The North Face has some great ski mitts for the occasion. You may not need these if you are a Miami fan, but these are a must up north.

Cold weather hat

Heat Holders Atlas Flat Knit
Heat Holders

Even if your shell or cold-weather parka has a hood, the hood just won’t be enough if the wind blows hard. You will want to protect your ears as best you can; a good skull cap is the number one way to do that. Whether you go with a thick stocking cap or a thin one that can fit under another hat, blocking the wind from your ears allows you to stay until the end of the fourth quarter. This option from Heat Holders is the perfect mix between the two. It isn’t so bulky, won’t fit under a hood, and is not thin enough for the wind to push right through.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
Zenith launches the Defy Skyline Ceramic Americas
Check out this green timepiece from Zenith; the Defy Ceramic Americans
The Zenith Defy Ceramic Americans

Zenith introduces a new timepiece into the American market, which is known as the Defy Skyline Ceramic Americas. It was unveiled at the SIAR México event---one of the most anticipated events in the Latin America region.

As a watch that creates a smooth balance between the present and the past, the DEFY Skyline timepiece has always been characterized by robustness, smooth architectural lines, and high-quality mechanical movement.

Read more
How to style men’s cowboy boots: A guide to western fashion
How to style men's cowboy boots
cowboy boots sitting on top of fence

When choosing a pair of fun, unique, and rugged shoes, there’s no doubt that cowboy boots have earned the top spot. Although we’ve grown accustomed to seeing cowboy boots in plenty of Western movies, they’re also a modern choice for those seeking a different type of footwear. Far from a prop for dressing up, cowboy boots offer a unique look you can’t get from other boots. However, styling them can be challenging for those new to the footwear choice. Thankfully, cowboy boots have become a go-to for many, meaning there are plenty of new ways to rock your favorite pair in a sophisticated look. The key to styling your cowboy boots is seeking a balance between Western elements and modern pieces, giving you a cohesive outfit you’ll reach for time after time. 
Wear boots under suit pants

Even though cowboy boots may not seem the dressiest shoe, they’re the perfect pair for any elevated look. Instead of the same pair of dress shoes, choose a pair of cowboy boots that blend with your suit pants for a twist on a classic look. Wearing boots with a suit is simple, simply opt for a color that blends in with your suit for a sleek, cohesive look. You’ll want to opt for a shorter heel on your boots to help give you a dressier fit. Choose materials like leather for an elevated shoe that will complement the event. Although short cowboy boots are chic, stick with a taller option with a narrow leg that won’t bulk up underneath your suit pants. To prevent further bulking, looser suit pants will help give you enough space to tuck your boot underneath your pants without a hitch. 
Choose the right cowboy boot

Read more
Men’s fashion tips: How to wear corduroy pants this fall and winter
Making an old fashioned classic stylish
Corduroy fabric

Alright, gents, let's talk about corduroy. Corduroy pants, to be specific. Many of you may feel that corduroy, in general, is old-fashioned, something of the past that needs to be left there. And honestly, there are some pretty legitimate reasons you feel that way. For instance, the fabric was initially created for and fit perfectly as workwear in the 1800s. It was tough and flexible, making it a desired garment for factory work. Then, it was adopted by the military in WWII (namely by the Women's Land Army -- you're welcome for that point at trivia night).

However, it rose to fashion prominence when anti-establishment advocates wore it in the 1960s and 1970s. People like Woody Allen, Bob Dylan, and Pablo Picasso made it famous. Even The Beatles were said to have singlehandedly saved the fabric by England's President of the Board of Trade. So, being loved by that era makes us feel that our fathers and grandfathers own corduroy, but as you already know, we are living in our own era of "What is old is new," and we have to learn how to wear corduroy the right way today. Here is how you wear it the way those icons of the past did.
Types and styles of corduroy pants

Read more