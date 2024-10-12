Take the excuses out of your winter run

When you start with the question of whether or not you can do something, the answer is typically simple. Yes or no. However, when you ask yourself if you can do something you want to do the way you want to, that answer can be completely different. The founders of Ciele Athletics went into their venture after two decades of innovating for other brands and then asked themselves whether or not they could do their own brand their own way. The answer, looking back, is yes. What started as “just a cap” has become a movement in the running community with the tagline, “Everybody run.” Now, the company has launched its first cold weather line to keep you on the move no matter what Mother Nature throws at you.

Cold isn’t an excuse

Ciele Athletics endeavors to move people to movement. To get them up and get them out of the house. Running is an escape; no matter what the world is throwing at you at work or your personal life condition, running is always there. It is the embrace of movement that keeps you sane, keeps you healthy, and when the rest of the world feels stuck, it reminds you that you can move. It is easy to hit the snooze button when the weather turns, and you must brave the winter weather. But if you want to reach your goals and process your life and your stress, Ciele Athletics’ new cold weather line is there to help you stay warm, regardless of the cold. It comprises best-in-class temperature regulation and performance for challenging winter conditions, complete with layering essentials, outerwear, headwear, and accessories.

Stay Warm on the Road