What to Wear to a Wedding: How to Be the Second-Best Dressed Man

Back around Christmas or New Year’s, during what the industrial wedding complex refers to as “engagement season,” you may have begun to mentally tally the number of weddings you’ll need to attend this coming summer 2021.

Assuming you’re not actually in the wedding party and thus regulated to a specific outfit, deciding exactly how to dress for someone else’s nuptials can be a bit of a challenge, and that’s not even factoring in the reality that wedding gifts, bachelor party budgets, even rehearsal dinner attire may take a bite out of your seasonal wardrobe allocation. If it’s not your best friend (on either side of the aisle) getting hitched, you may not be entirely sure how formal to go. Generally speaking, have a frank conversation with your date (even if you’ve already been married for years) to brainstorm ideas, but here are a few suggestions for how we survive wedding season in style.

How to Dress for Someone Else’s Wedding

First, look at the invitation. Most likely, the Bridezilla’s — or, increasingly, the Groomzilla’s — control-freak tendencies will ensure that she or he has provided guidance for how the entire room should be styled on his or her special, Insta-perfect day. From casual to cocktail attire, for anything short of a black or white tie event, a dark suit should get you from “I do” to a slice of wedding cake with sartorial success.

Boss Huge/Genius Trim Fit Solid Wool Suit

A simple, season-defying, lightweight wool suit with notched lapels and two-buttons is one of the most classic, tailored clothing statements a man can make. This perfectly neutral option will see you through almost any occasion, from weddings to funerals to board meetings and dinner out at a fancy restaurant. (Play it right, and nobody will notice that you wore the same suit to your cousin’s, college buddy’s, and coworker’s weddings.)

No Official Dress Code? Dress for Any Circumstance

If the invitation doesn’t plainly state the dress code, all bets are off, but here are a few cues you can take from the mailer itself. If an engraved invitation is filled with fancy script and language like “Saturday, the 22nd day of August, in the Year of Our Lord, Two-Thousand and Nineteen,” then you’re probably looking at a pretty formal affair…although a literally formal affair will most likely include direction like “black tie optional,” or “formal.” For these situations, we recommend a tuxedo, and in particular, this one from Combatant Gentlemen.

Combatant Gentlemen Black Modern Fit Notch Lapel Tuxedo

How often are you going to need a tuxedo? Well, you may be surprised. From the occasional black tie wedding to the formal charity fundraising gala, to that fancy celebration dinner on that expensive cruise, having a simple, yet elegant tux on-hand can save you time and trouble. And there’s need to drop a boatload of Benjamins on it, either, unless you’re a really hard to fit size. Wear it with a simple white dress shirt and tie for the most formal weddings…mix it up with a black satin or linen shirt for something a little more “red carpet.”

Dress for the Location

The location can have a significant influence on what you should wear to a wedding. If the bride and groom are planning a destination wedding on a tropical beach, a lightly colored linen suit, or even a linen shirt-and-trousers-look should work. A ceremony on the set of “Game of Thrones” probably implies some cos-play. Again, if Hawaiian shirts and shorts are expected, it’ll probably be spelled out on the invite.

Nordstrom Men’s Shop Mélange Linen Blazer and Pants

You can go with a familiar and comfortable denim blue, but we like the more neutral light grey or tan of this Men’s Shop Melange linen blazer and pants for an almost architectural level of sophistication. This suit is the perfect canvas for either pops of spring’s floral hues or summer’s pale-on-pale combos.

Dress for the Season

Be sure to take note of the wedding date, too. Generally speaking, darker suits are ideal for colder months, but even the classic June wedding can be well-served with classic navy or charcoal. Unless minimalism is seriously your thing, keep the black suit for work and funerals. If it’s an outdoor wedding, feel free to go with a more…celebratory palette. Just don’t get carried away. A pale blue suit paired with a pink or yellow shirt can make the day even brighter.

J. Crew Ludlow Slim Fit Unconstructed Blazer in Seersucker

Seersucker is a perennial spring and summer favorite. Leave it to J. Crew to update the classic with a little stretch for added comfort. The separates will become your summer love, paired as a suit for weddings, work, and special occasions; broken up with white or washed-out jeans, khakis, short-sleeved chambray shirts, polos, and even classic t-shirts for everything else.

Wedding Shoes and Accessories

A great pair of shoes are key for the day. You’ll want something that’s super comfortable to avoid fidgeting during the ceremony itself, and that provide support so you can sweep your date of her (or his) feet during the reception. Finish off your outfit with the right wedding accessories, cufflinks, handkerchiefs, rings, and other jewelry will help style everything together.

Cole Haan Feathercraft Grand Blucher Oxford

Featuring Cole-Haan’s Grand.ØS energy foam for lightweight cushioning and energy return, this classically styled shoe sits astride casual and formal, making it perfect to pair with spring’s lightweight suits, but also looks great with denim, and even summer’s preppiest khaki or all-American plaid shorts!

Cufflinks, Inc. House Targaryen Cuff Links

If you’re at all into French cuffs, a wedding is also a perfect opportunity to show off a little swagger. With even the most understated suit and furnishings, the right pair of cufflinks allow a little expression for either your mildest or wildest sides.

Subtly subversive, express your fandom with these stainless steel links that will last long after GOT has faded into the winter of reruns. Dracarys!

Banana Republic Palm Tree Pocket Square

Finally, although there are those of us who believe you might as well be naked as not have a pocket square in the pocket of a sport coat or suit jacket, we recognize that some of you are more reticent. The celebratory nature of a wedding is a great opportunity to add a subtle, insouciant dash of sartorial color.

This tropical foliage print is not only on-trend for Summer 2021, it’s also a classic that will serve for summers to come. Tuck into the pocket of a navy, tan, or gray suit when wearing stark white or blue dress shirts and green, navy, or black neckties.

Editors' Recommendations