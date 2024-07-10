ESPN Experiences: Major league good times

Visiting a major league ballpark puts you front and center with America’s pastime. Perfectly groomed fields, the finest players in the game, and hot dogs and beer create a uniquely American experience. Watching a fastball crack off the bat and hearing the crowd roar is a summer celebration, especially when you’re in a historic venue.

Places like Fenway Park, Yankee Stadium, and Citizens Park are home to storied teams with histories of World Series wins and hall-of-fame players. What could be better than visiting each, taking in a game, and enjoying a guided tour through baseball lore?

This Labor Day weekend (8/29-9/2), the five-day Take Me Out to the Ballparks tour — by ESPN Experiences — does just that, immersing you in the history and culture of the sport. Here’s what you need to know.

ESPN’s Take Me Out to the Ballparks tour: A curated weekend of baseball lore

The Take Me Out to the Ballparks tour encompasses three games, with tailored experiences along the way. During the five-day trip, customers first visit Boston’s Fenway Park for a Red Sox-Blue Jays game while seated by the Green Monster. After that, there’s a Yankees-Cardinals game from a private suite at Yankees Stadium. Lastly, there’s a Phillies-Braves game viewed from a suite at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

Additionally, guests will tour New York’s Jackie Robinson Museum and visit ESPN’s headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut. They’ll also have the chance to meet Red Sox play-by-play announcer Dave O’Brien and Yankees play-by-play announcer Michael Kay.

During the trip, ESPN Experience Coaches will bring baseball’s past to life via storytelling while ensuring a smooth travel process. Prices begin at $6,999 per person and include ground transportation, some meals, and all hotel stays. Space is limited to 45 guests.