 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

This exclusive travel experience is a baseball fan’s dream

ESPN Experiences: Major league good times

By
Fenway Park under the lights
Fenway Park Osman Rana via Unsplash

Visiting a major league ballpark puts you front and center with America’s pastime. Perfectly groomed fields, the finest players in the game, and hot dogs and beer create a uniquely American experience. Watching a fastball crack off the bat and hearing the crowd roar is a summer celebration, especially when you’re in a historic venue. 

Places like Fenway Park, Yankee Stadium, and Citizens Park are home to storied teams with histories of World Series wins and hall-of-fame players. What could be better than visiting each, taking in a game, and enjoying a guided tour through baseball lore?

Recommended Videos

This Labor Day weekend (8/29-9/2), the five-day Take Me Out to the Ballparks tour — by ESPN Experiences — does just that, immersing you in the history and culture of the sport. Here’s what you need to know.

ESPN’s Take Me Out to the Ballparks tour: A curated weekend of baseball lore

Players warming up at Yankees Stadium
Yankees Stadium Chanan Greenblatt via Unsplash

The Take Me Out to the Ballparks tour encompasses three games, with tailored experiences along the way. During the five-day trip, customers first visit Boston’s Fenway Park for a Red Sox-Blue Jays game while seated by the Green Monster. After that, there’s a Yankees-Cardinals game from a private suite at Yankees Stadium. Lastly, there’s a Phillies-Braves game viewed from a suite at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

Additionally, guests will tour New York’s Jackie Robinson Museum and visit ESPN’s headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut.  They’ll also have the chance to meet Red Sox play-by-play announcer Dave O’Brien and Yankees play-by-play announcer Michael Kay. 

During the trip, ESPN Experience Coaches will bring baseball’s past to life via storytelling while ensuring a smooth travel process. Prices begin at $6,999 per person and include ground transportation, some meals, and all hotel stays. Space is limited to 45 guests.

Editors’ Recommendations

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
How to check for bed bugs: Every traveler needs to know this
Bali, Indonesia bedroom with dark lighting

In the lead-up to a big trip, you can't wait to get away. In the days ahead, you’ll experience new people, places, and foods, letting you live life to the fullest and gain new perspectives. That could mean a trip to Nantucket, where you roam empty beaches and dine on just-caught bay scallops, all while enjoying a small-town setting. 

When you’re caught up in the moment and can’t wait to try the next thing, you probably won’t think much about the risks and hazards around you. One example is bed bugs. Barely visible yet capable of creating havoc, these minuscule creatures can turn a dream trip into a bad situation. Here’s how to check for bed bugs when you arrive and ensure they don’t join you on the trip back. 
What are bed bugs?

Read more
This luxury cruise is perfect for Aston Martin, F1 fans
Aston Martin and F1 take to the seas
Side view of Aston Martin Formula 1 car

The Aston Martin nameplate evokes images of style, sophistication, and performance. From the legendary DB5 to today’s Vantage, the company’s vehicles have a combination of muscle and verve that’s hard to match. Sultry bodywork and roaring powerplants make a scene, whether on the road or track.

Similarly, Formula 1 inspires passion and excitement like few sports can. Racecars on the leading edge of tech compete on storied circuits, requiring lightning-quick reflexes from the world’s best drivers. Each race brings tension and drama, as drivers and machines explore the limits of performance. 

Read more
Travel tips: Why you need to set a flight alert even after you book a flight
Set a flight alert (even after you book) so you won't miss out
man holding smartphone in white shirt

When you finally book those plane tickets after weeks of research and price tracking, it can be tempting to kick back and stop monitoring flight prices. After all, you locked in your airfare and your travel dates, so why keep checking?

Here's why -- setting flight alerts for your booked itinerary can end up saving you a good chunk of money, preventing a lot of hassle, or both. Airlines constantly adjust pricing, and sometimes lower fares become available even after you purchase tickets. 
How do flight alerts work?

Read more