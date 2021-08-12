We’ve all been there: It’s the end of the workday, and there’s an hour or so to fit in some physical activity before date night. It’d be nice to let off some steam, but then you’re bound to show up sweaty. Or you’re up early, sunshine begging the body out of bed, but it’s not yet time to start work. There’s an opportunity to get sluggish morning blood flowing from the heart to the head, but it’s going to leave you funky in front of coworkers.

Considering commutes and carry limits, a shower and a change between sweaty exertion and social connection may not be possible. Fortunately, Los Angeles-based menswear label, Buck Mason, just launched the <span style="font-weight: 400">Trail Collection</span> with new t-shirts and shorts that bridge the clothing gap between work and workouts. While summer days can be sweet, the men’s odor that they generate may not be.

The Trail Collection features an exclusive style for the summer months of new shirts and workout shorts. The Traverse Curved Hem Tee flaunts Buck Mason’s same consistent fit and simple, solid colors as standard Curved Hem Tees, but is cut from a moisture-wicking, 60/40 cotton/recycled polyester blend that is coated with an odor-killing anti-microbial finish that will allow a quick transition between physical and personal activities without an off-putting smell getting in the way.

As to bottoms, Buck Mason’s new Roam Short was inspired by standard-issue 1960s Marine Corps shorts, giving men the freedom to stride as comfortably along the trail as alongside steel rails. The Roam Short’s quick-drying, four-way stretch poly-blend offers the urban outdoorsman a cotton-like hand feel to achieve comfort on the dirt, in the gym, or while running errands.

Together or alone, the Trail Collection reflects Buck Mason’s dedication to fashionable clothing via small batch production. The new line aligns with the company’s dedication to iconic American styles that serve as effortless, classic wardrobe staples. Time-tested manufacturing techniques combined with modern technology means Trail Collection tees and shorts that will last beyond a single season. It’s one of the many reasons why it’s made our definitive list of the best clothing brands for men.

Buck Mason’s new Trail Collection is available online now, and on site at their Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Atlanta, and Austin Buck Mason stores. Prices start at $45. Hopefully, this will be one of many athleisure drops from them. Watch this space.

