Everything We Know About Russell Wilson’s New Hat Line, 3Brand

By
Russell Wilson wearing a hat from his new line with Lids.

Sports meets fashion in an iconic lifestyle collision with the debut of quarterback Russell Wilson’s 3Brand Collection. Fans can be the first to sport the star’s new style while expanding the prospects of youth. 

On Thursday, Aug. 18, athletics gear retailer Lids announced that the Seattle Seahawks quarterback and Super Bowl XLVIII champion Wilson is realizing a life ambition with the new brand.

“I have always dreamed of having my own hat line at Lids. Being able to keep your dreams alive, never giving up and living life with a, ‘Why not you?’ attitude is what the 3Brand signifies.” Wilson said in a statement. “I can’t wait to see everyone wearing them.”

This isn’t the first time that Wilson and his partners launched threads with designs on making a difference by bringing out the best in men. Good Man Brand’s sharp blazers, streamlined sneakers and more feature the motto, “Lead. Inspire. Live.” 

The caps feature Wilson’s signature number ‘3’ logo, stylized and available in three different colored hats. This exclusive collection is one of three drops by Russell Wilson and 3Brand this year. The first drop includes three distinct colorways available in a flat-brimmed, snapback silhouette: black/white, white/black, and black/red. Additional colorways will launch in the coming months.  

“This collection not only offers our customers a way to express the important message of never giving up on dreams but also provide(s) them with a sense of excitement while wearing these caps,” Lawrence Berger, chairman of FanzzLids Holdings, said in a statement. 

In addition to the stylish snapbacks, 5% of sales proceeds will be donated to the Why Not You Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to fighting poverty through education and empowering youth to lead with a, “Why not?” attitude. (Good Man Brand also donates 3% of sales proceeds to the group.) The foundation’s mission is to equip today’s youth with opportunities and skills to become tomorrow’s leaders, achieved through equal education access for all students, as well children’s health and food security initiatives. 

The announcement follows a year that saw Lids add 70 stores during the pandemic and cement an international expansion agreement with the NBA. Lids remains the largest headwear retailer in North America, with over 28 million units sold annually across over 1,200 locations. 

Retailing for $39.99, the premiere collection is available in select Lids locations throughout the country and at Lids.com. Be on the lookout later this year for drops two and three of the exclusive 3Brand and Lids collaboration.

