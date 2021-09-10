The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

For most of the year, long sleeves hold a pretty strict monopoly over the up shirt market. And for good reason. Aside from the obvious — way less fabric on your arms — the best short sleeve shirts blend lightweight materials and breathable construction with the versatility of a woven shirt. Meaning they’re just as well-suited for kicking around the city as they are for sipping cocktails on a rooftop or grabbing dinner with a date.

That said, the best short-sleeve shirts can run the gamut in terms of formality, and that largely comes down to cut and fabric. For instance, loose camp collar shirts in fabrics like rayon and linen tend to skew more casual. Button-down collars and fabrics like oxford or poplin lean more work-appropriate. Either way, you would never wear even the best short sleeve shirts under a tux, but fingers crossed if you’re sporting one of those, there’s air conditioning involved.

Billy Reid Tuscumbia Linen Short Sleeve Shirt

When you need a breathable and stylish men’s shirt, make like those in the know and look to linen to keep you cool. Like this Billy Reid button-down, with its clean, clean lines and tailored cut that’ll keep you looking sharp, whether you’re at the office or elsewhere.

Taylor Stitch Short Sleeve California in Desert Shadow Stripe

Taylor Stitch prides itself on responsibly crafting all its garments, including this neutral-striped short-sleeve shirt. It’s made from linen blended with Tencel, a plant-based fiber that requires significantly less water and energy to produce than traditional materials.

Bonobos Stretch Riviera Short Sleeve Shirt

We all know Bonobos as a brand that doesn’t hold back when it comes to patterns and prints. Take this short-sleeve shirt, for example. But not only does the fabric feature a unique floral pattern, it’s also got a hit of stretch to guarantee the shirt fits like a glove.

Buck Mason Palm Cotton Short Sleeve Vintage Camp Shirt

From the clean, minimal styling to the peached cotton herringbone fabric — giving it the drape of a heavier fabric without all the weight — Buck Mason’s created a heavy-hitting camp shirt we see ourselves wearing again and again.

Uniqlo Oxford Slim-Fit Short Sleeve Shirt

The solid oxford shirt has been a men’s wardrobe essential for generations, due to its timeless design and ability to wear with just about anything. Uniqlo recuts the classic oxford with short sleeves for a breezier feel. So sometimes, the simplest updates are the most effective.

Todd Snyder Exploded Madras Check Camp Collar Short Sleeve Shirt

Don’t know about you, but we just can’t ever seem to get enough of madras. Todd Snyder’s fashioned this camp-collar shirt with a vibrant, blown-out check pattern, bringing the tried-and-true fabric into 2021.

Saturdays York Garden Short Sleeve Shirt

We dig Saturdays for always finding that perfect balance between classic style, minimal design, and just the right amount of fun. And this otherwise-simple short-sleeve shirt is no exception, thanks to a little (or, rather, a large) screen-printed floral design.

Acne Oversized Shirt

Who doesn’t love playing with proportion every once in a while? Acne designed this short-sleeve shirt to do just that with dropped shoulders, an oversized fit, and a breezy lyocell-cotton fabric.

Faherty Brand Playa Shirt

Inspired by surf culture, Faherty’s high-quality designs draw from the brand’s archive of vintage textiles to create modern favorites that’ll carry you from the park (or your local neighborhood) to the bar in style.

AllSaints Jardino Floral Short Sleeve Button-Up Camp Shirt

For those looking to do florals a little differently, look no further than this leisurely option from AllSaints. Its zoomed-in flower pattern, olive green hues, and boxy fit make for one hell of a short-sleeve shirt.

Scotch & Soda Printed Hawaiian Shirt

Where most Hawaiian shirts rely heavily on bright colors and busy designs, this Scotch & Soda short-sleeve shirt does it differently. Favoring a hand-drawn, retro-inspired design and ultra-soft draped fabric, it leans way more toward refined than toward Tommy Bahama.

Everlane Linen Camp Shirt

From the essentials experts at Everlane, a linen short-sleeve shirt that perfectly bridges the gap between practicality and night-time style. Wear it with lightweight jeans, chinos, or even tailored shorts (above the knee, of course) and you’ve got the perfect outfit for the bar.

