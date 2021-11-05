All Citizens All-In On Eco-Friendly Pocketed Boxer Briefs

Looking for a little comfort going into the holiday season? Best to start with the basics. Comfy undies will provide a perfect foundation for easing through holiday parties and family festivities in your best threads.

On Nov. 4, All Citizens, a premium, performance-driven menswear brand, provided an answer to this need while cementing its mission of democratizing comfort by introducing a new eco-friendly boxer brief collection. This All Citizens rollout comes in concert with a company-wide rebrand, a new website, and charitable initiatives like the For All Social Mission.

All Citizens’ now offers reinvented Re:Luxe Paradise Pocket Boxer Briefs; an upgraded base layer rebuilt for a sleeker, more minimal appearance. Not only do the briefs come in a modern design with stylish patterns, but the briefs are environmentally conscious as well. All Citizens become one of the first underwear makers to manufacture handsome duds with recycled performance microfiber.

These staples were created to be comfort powerhouses. Re:Luxe Performance Microfiber is moisture-wicking, quick-drying, anti-odor, and soft while providing a 360-degree stretch. All Citizens asserts that the fiber has better color retention in addition to its feather-lightness and durability.

“We spent over a year developing our new Re:Luxe performance fabric so that our products are more sustainable and packed with the same performance features our customers know and love,” Danny Charbonnet, Founder of All Citizens said in a press release. “Performance and sustainability are a powerful combination and the new Re:Luxe fabric delivers on both fronts.”

For Re:Luxe Paradise Pocket Boxer Briefs, this includes a “Paradise Pocket,” an all-encompassing, mesh cradle to prevent unwanted skin contact, stickage, and friction, “Mesh Breath Zones” — micro vents for more airflow and uncompromising ventilation — and grip thighs to prevent underwear ride up and bunching. To add to the ease of access, there’s also a quick-access horizontal fly for a faster, more natural movement and a “Locker Loop” that offer easy hanging in gym lockers, on coat hangers, even on tree branches, should the need arise. Re:Luxe Paradise Pocket Boxer Briefs come in two fits: Standard and athletic.

In addition, All Citizens unveiled a rebranded and updated website that features 3D models and augmented reality to convey the feel of tech products as opposed to simply apparel-wear.

In concert with launching Re:Luxe Paradise Boxer Briefs, All Citizens is unleashing its charitable program, the For All Social Mission, partnering with five charity organizations to democratize and make comfort accessible to all. A portion of limited edition patterned brief sales will be allocated to charitable groups with each purchase.

All Citizens eco-friendly Re:Luxe Paradise boxer briefs are available now for $18/pair at ​​allcitizens.com/collections/the-boxer-brief.

