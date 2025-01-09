 Skip to main content
Sleep under the Northern Lights in this private glass igloo getaway

Sky Lodging offers a private retreat in the Finnish Lapland

By
Sky Lodging
Screenshot Sky Lodging / Sky Lodging

Want to sleep under the Northern Lights in luxury? Imagine drifting off beneath a sky of dancing auroras, all from the comfort of a private glass igloo. Sky Lodging, Lapland’s latest hidden gem, offers exactly that – an authentic log cottage fused with a built-in glass dome for an unforgettable stargazing experience. Located near Rovaniemi, Finland, this secluded retreat blends rustic charm with Scandinavian sophistication.

Complete seclusion with Sky Lodging

Sky Lodging
Sky Lodging

The cozy log cabin is equipped with modern comforts, including floor heating and elegant Norwegian Alta stone flooring. A panoramic sauna offers gorgeous views of the Ounasjoki River, while the true centerpiece is the glass igloo seamlessly integrated into the cottage. Here, guests can recline in the warm bed while marveling at the wonder of the Northern Lights and star-filled skies.

Booking Sky Lodging means exclusive access to the entire retreat – a two-bedroom cottage, a sauna, and a private stretch of riverfront, all yours to enjoy. Unlike larger igloo resorts that cater to crowds, this intimate getaway guarantees total privacy and an uninterrupted connection with Lapland’s wilderness.

Despite its seclusion, Sky Lodging keeps you within reach of civilization. A short 25-minute drive from Rovaniemi, the capital of Finnish Lapland, it offers a great balance of solitude and convenience for travelers seeking a truly luxurious, off-the-grid adventure.

Sky Lodging offers an exclusive experience for up to four guests, making it ideal for couples, families, or close friends seeking a private Northern Lights adventure. Rates start at 800 EUR per night. Booking your stay is simple, and reservations can be made directly through Sky Lodging’s official website.

Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
