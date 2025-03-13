 Skip to main content
What is mystery travel? The exciting trend of secret getaways

A thrilling way to explore the unknown

By
Passport and plane ticket
JoshuaWoroniecki / Pixabay

What is mystery travel? Mystery travel is a fairly new concept on my radar, but I’ve noticed its growing popularity over the past few years. More and more travelers are embracing the thrill of the unknown, letting someone else plan their trips while they sit back and enjoy the surprise. Airlines like SAS have even jumped on board with programs like Destination Unknown, where an entire aircraft filled with frequent flyer members embarks on a long flight to a surprise location – last year’s destination was Athens.

Curious to learn more about the rise of mystery travel and why people are drawn to these spontaneous adventures, I spoke with Lillian Rafson, Founder and CEO of Pack Up + Go, a travel agency specializing in surprise vacations. From hidden destinations to curated itineraries, mystery travel is quickly becoming a favorite way to explore the world without the stress of planning. Let’s dive into what mystery travel is and why it might be the most exciting way to book your next trip.

What is mystery travel?

Interior of a passenger airplane
Matej Kastelic / Shutterstock

Mystery travel, also known as a surprise vacation, is exactly what it sounds like – a trip where the destination remains a secret until the last minute. Instead of meticulously planning every detail, travelers hand over the reins to a travel agency or airline that curates a getaway based on their preferences.

Some mystery trips are organized tours where a group of adventurers embarks on a journey together without knowing the final destination. Others, like those offered by Pack Up + Go, are fully personalized. You provide details such as your interests, budget, and travel dates, and in return, the company crafts an entire trip for you.

“We provide a curated destination guide for each trip, complete with recommendations for the best restaurants, sightseeing, and activities in town, which are all made specifically for each travelers’ interests,” said Rafson, “Our goal is for it to feel like your oldest friend is showing you around somewhere new.”

Sometimes, you don’t know the destination until you disembark the plane. In the case of Pack Up + Go, you’ll receive an envelope in the mail with your destination that you’re not to open until you’re at the airport.

Why people choose mystery travel

Florida beach
TerriC / Pixabay

When I asked Rafson why mystery travel is becoming so popular, she pointed to one key reason: eliminating the stress of planning. Many of us dream of taking a vacation, but the reality of organizing one, from choosing a destination to booking flights and accommodations, can feel overwhelming.

“To put it simply, life is stressful these days,” said Rafson. “Between work, taking care of ourselves and our families, and the news, there’s a lot going on. Even though we all need a vacation, the thought of planning a getaway feels like another tedious task to add to our ever-growing to-do lists. 

I think mystery travel is gaining momentum because it solves all of these problems! It acts as a form of self-care, giving us a treat to look forward to without having to do any of the heavy lifting. How often do we have the chance to give ourselves a (positive!) surprise in adulthood?”

Beyond stress reduction, mystery travel saves time and money, making it an appealing option for budget-conscious travelers. By working with travel agencies that book flights and accommodations in bulk, mystery travel providers can often secure deals that individuals wouldn’t get on their own. As Rafson points out, not having to research every trip detail is a major perk.

“It also offers a huge amount of time savings,” she said. “Planning a vacation for yourself takes a lot of time! Between researching destinations, flights, hotels, restaurants, activities, and everything else within your destination, it always feels like you need a vacation from planning your vacation. Surprise trips allow you to plan an entire vacation in just 15 minutes, and it’s a fun process!”

Tips for booking a mystery trip

Airport security barriers with long line in background
Bignal / Shutterstock

Here are a few tips to ensure your trip goes off without a hitch. 

Keep a positive attitude

If you’re someone who loves to be in control of every detail of your trip, mystery travel may not be the best fit. A big part of the experience is embracing the unknown and trusting the process. Staying optimistic and open-minded is key.

According to Rafson, most mystery travelers approach their trips with enthusiasm and a sense of adventure.

“The feedback from our mystery trips has been overwhelmingly positive! Pack Up + Go travelers understand that they’re booking a surprise destination and travel with an open mind. Our team believes that every destination has something incredible to offer, and we love that our travelers are excited to experience a new destination that they may not have thought to visit on their own.”

Be thorough in your requests

If you’re booking a mystery trip through a company like Pack Up + Go, you’ll typically be asked about your interests, travel style, and specific preferences. This is your chance to help shape your experience, so it’s important to be as detailed as possible when filling out your request. 

Rafson says her team goes above and beyond to accommodate special requests whenever possible.

We love when our travelers share specific requests with us! For many people, a mystery trip is a bucket list item and a great opportunity to do activities they may not do at home or plan on their own. We’ve had travelers request everything from traveling to a beach, to going on a hot air balloon ride, to eating at a Michelin-star restaurant. When we see one of these types of requests come through on a new booking, our team will typically reach out to get more information to make sure it’s a request we’re able to fulfill!”

Be careful when choosing a company

When planning a mystery trip, choosing a reputable and reliable company is crucial. Since this type of travel involves an element of risk, you’ll want to ensure that you’re in good hands if anything unexpected happens. Flight delays, last-minute itinerary changes, or accommodation issues can arise, so working with a company that offers strong customer support is essential.

Rafson emphasizes the importance of having a team ready to assist travelers at any moment.

“We offer 24/7 in-house traveler support to help travelers with anything that may come up before, during, or after their trip. Flight cancelled? No problem, we’re on it! We know that there can be bumps in the road while traveling, but we want this to be the easiest and most exciting trip our travelers ever take.”

Packing for a mystery trip

Close up hands of young african man packing luggage before going on vacation. Travel and vacation concept.
Xavier Lorenzo / Adobe Stock

One of the most common questions travelers ask when booking a mystery trip is: What do I pack? Since the destination remains a surprise, knowing exactly what to bring can be tricky. Luckily, most mystery travel companies provide packing lists and clothing recommendations to help you prepare.

For example, Pack Up + Go ensures travelers are well-prepared by providing not only a suggested packing list but also a weather forecast for the destination. This helps eliminate any guesswork and ensures you bring appropriate clothing and essentials. They’ll also inform you of any luggage size restrictions, so you know whether to pack light or bring a full suitcase.

