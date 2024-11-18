Where to find them, when to find them, and how to photograph them

If seeing the northern lights is on your bucket list, Iceland is one of the best places to make that dream come true. The northern lights, or aurora borealis, have been mesmerizing people for centuries, from ancient cave dwellers to astronauts.

We’ll break down everything you need to know to experience the magic of the northern lights Iceland version, including top spots to see them, tips for optimal viewing, and how to capture those elusive lights on camera. So, if you’re ready to chase the northern lights in Iceland, let’s dive in.

What are the northern lights?

The formation of the northern lights starts with the sun, which is constantly sending streams of charged particles, known as solar wind, toward Earth. Luckily, our planet has a magnetic field that protects us from this solar wind by redirecting these particles around us. However, sometimes the magnetic field gets stretched and snaps back, sending particles streaming down toward Earth’s surface.

When these charged particles collide with gasses in our upper atmosphere, like oxygen and nitrogen, they create tiny flashes of colored light. These flashes combine to paint the sky in stunning hues of green, pink, purple, and even red, creating the aurora we all know.

Auroras are typically only visible near Earth’s magnetic poles, meaning you need to be far north or south to catch them. Since Iceland is situated around 64 degrees north, it’s in prime aurora-viewing territory, making it a hotspot for travelers hoping to see this captivating display.

When is the best time to see the northern lights in Iceland?

If you’re planning a trip to see the northern lights in Iceland, timing is key. The best months to catch them are from September to April, when the nights are the longest and darkest. While you may get lucky and spot a faint aurora as early as August, the lingering sunlight can make them harder to see. Winter, however, brings peak viewing conditions. Around the winter solstice on December 21, Iceland experiences up to 20 hours of darkness, making this the ideal time to catch a glimpse.

With Iceland’s long summer days and the midnight sun, auroras are barely visible from May through early August. But in fall and winter, the lights often make their appearance between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m., when the sky is at its darkest. Many travelers will spend these late hours stargazing, hoping to catch a glimpse of the northern lights. If you don’t want to stay up all night, many hotels in Iceland offer a service where they will wake you up if the lights appear during the night.

Where can you see the northern lights in Iceland?

If conditions are right, you might catch the northern lights almost anywhere, but some spots are better than others. Since city lights can dim the aurora’s glow, heading away from populated areas, especially Reykjavík, boosts your chances of seeing those amazing colors.

North Iceland is particularly promising for northern lights viewing due to its extended hours of darkness and clearer skies. Although Akureyri, the second-largest city in Iceland, has some light pollution, nearby natural spots like Asbyrgi Canyon offer ideal conditions for an aurora sighting.

Iceland’s south coast is another great option. One of the top locations there is Jokulsarlon Glacier Lagoon, situated by the Vatnajokull glacier. Other iconic spots include Kirkjufell Mountain on the Snaefellsnes Peninsula and Thingvellir National Park in Southwest Iceland.

Can you see the northern lights in Reykjavik?

Even if you’re only spending time in Reykjavik, you’re still in luck! The northern lights can be visible from the capital, though you’ll need to find a dark area with minimal light pollution for the best experience. As in other parts of Iceland, clear skies are a must.

Reykjavik has several parks that offer great spots for aurora viewing. Grotta Lighthouse, located on the Seltjarnarnes peninsula, is one of the most popular, as it sits at the northwestern-most tip of the city, away from much of the city glow. Within the city center, Klambratún and Hljómskálagarður parks are both accessible on foot and provide a decent escape from the lights. And if you have a rental car, consider driving to Elliðaárdalur, a large nature area just outside of town, where the skies are even darker.

How to see the northern lights in Iceland

To make the most of your northern lights experience in Iceland, there are several ways you can go aurora hunting.

Take a guided tour: Join a northern lights tour with local experts who know the best spots based on weather and aurora forecasts.

Stay at an aurora hotel: Some hotels in rural areas specialize in northern lights experiences

Rent a car: If you want flexibility, rent a car and explore at your own pace.

Try a boat tour: Many boat tours take you out into the dark waters near Reykjavik or Akureyri, where you’ll have less light interference.

Taking photos of the northern lights

Capturing the northern lights in Iceland is possible with both a professional camera and a smartphone, as long as you’re equipped with a few tricks. If you’re using a professional camera, bring along a tripod and a cable release; these will help keep your camera steady, so your photos don’t end up blurry. For your settings, start by setting the ISO to around 1,600 and an aperture of f/2.8 or lower to allow as much light in as possible. A shutter speed of 10 to 20 seconds is usually a good starting point, but feel free to adjust depending on how bright the auroras are that night.

Capturing the auroras is also possible for smartphone photographers, especially with newer models. Using a tripod is still a good idea here, as it prevents shakiness. If you’re using an iPhone, switch to the 1x lens for better quality and make sure night mode is enabled to maximize light capture. For Android users, consider using a manual camera app that lets you control the ISO and shutter speed to get clearer, more vibrant shots.