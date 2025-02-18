Kayak under starlit skies and glowing fireflies in Okinawa’s Yambaru Park

As noctourism gains momentum (with 62% of travelers seeking dark-sky destinations in 2025) luxury hotel Halekulani Okinawa is offering an unforgettable way to experience nature after dark. Their exclusive Discover the Island’s Glow experience invites guests to explore the UNESCO-listed Yambaru National Park by kayak, guided by a local naturalist.

Drifting through the park’s serene mangroves, visitors are surrounded by fireflies and a beautiful starlit sky. With half of Japan’s 50 firefly species found in Okinawa, the spectacle is both rare and mesmerizing. This immersive nighttime adventure showcases the park’s beauty, offering a tranquil and almost otherworldly way to connect with Okinawa’s rich biodiversity.

Discover the Island’s Glow

This enchanting nighttime experience begins just before sunset at Yanbaru Quasi-National Park, where guests, guided by a local naturalist, paddle through the mangroves in a kayak. To conclude the journey, the naturalist serenades guests with soothing melodies on a sanshin, a traditional Okinawan instrument similar to a banjo, adding the perfect finishing touch to this fairytale-like adventure.

The exclusive tour runs on select dates: August 17–21, August 31–September 5, and September 16–20, 2025, at a cost of JPY 48,000 per person (approximately $320 USD).

Beyond this unforgettable excursion, guests can indulge in the luxury of Halekulani Okinawa. The five-star resort features 310 standard rooms, 45 suites, and five cliffside villas, each with private heated pools and natural hot spring baths. The hotel also offers gourmet dining, a private beach, a fitness center, multiple pools, a club lounge, a boutique, and more.