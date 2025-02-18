 Skip to main content
Kayak under starlit skies and glowing fireflies in Okinawa’s Yambaru Park

Discover the Island's Glow

By
Halekulani Okinawa
Halekulani Okinawa

As noctourism gains momentum (with 62% of travelers seeking dark-sky destinations in 2025) luxury hotel Halekulani Okinawa is offering an unforgettable way to experience nature after dark. Their exclusive Discover the Island’s Glow experience invites guests to explore the UNESCO-listed Yambaru National Park by kayak, guided by a local naturalist.

Drifting through the park’s serene mangroves, visitors are surrounded by fireflies and a beautiful starlit sky. With half of Japan’s 50 firefly species found in Okinawa, the spectacle is both rare and mesmerizing. This immersive nighttime adventure showcases the park’s beauty, offering a tranquil and almost otherworldly way to connect with Okinawa’s rich biodiversity.

Discover the Island’s Glow

Halekulani Okinawa
Halekulani Okinawa

This enchanting nighttime experience begins just before sunset at Yanbaru Quasi-National Park, where guests, guided by a local naturalist, paddle through the mangroves in a kayak. To conclude the journey, the naturalist serenades guests with soothing melodies on a sanshin, a traditional Okinawan instrument similar to a banjo, adding the perfect finishing touch to this fairytale-like adventure.

The exclusive tour runs on select dates: August 17–21, August 31–September 5, and September 16–20, 2025, at a cost of JPY 48,000 per person (approximately $320 USD).

Beyond this unforgettable excursion, guests can indulge in the luxury of Halekulani Okinawa. The five-star resort features 310 standard rooms, 45 suites, and five cliffside villas, each with private heated pools and natural hot spring baths. The hotel also offers gourmet dining, a private beach, a fitness center, multiple pools, a club lounge, a boutique, and more.

Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
The ultimate Valentine’s escape for pet parents is here: ‘Fur-Ever Yours’ at Paséa Hotel & Spa
Enjoy a fun-filled getaway with your furry friend
The Meritage Collection

Who says Valentine’s Day is just for couples? If your true love has four paws, Paséa Hotel & Spa in Huntington Beach has the perfect getaway for you and your dog. Perched above the beach with sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean, this modern hotel is offering the ‘Fur-Ever Yours’ package, a unique Valentine’s escape designed to pamper both pet parents and their furry companions.

This special package lets you and your dog enjoy luxurious accommodations, including a Barkuterie Board (a special snack board for your pet) and the convenience of waived pet fees. It’s the ultimate way to celebrate your bond and enjoy an unforgettable experience at one of California’s most beautiful beachfront hotels.
Fur-Ever Yours: the details

This U.S. city was just named the best place for a romantic proposal
New York City took the top spot
Proposal

With Valentine’s Day coming  up, many couples have proposals on their minds. A new study from Cloudwards has ranked the best U.S. cities for a romantic proposal, taking into account factors like romantic restaurants, activities, days of sunshine, jewelry stores, and even proposal-related Instagram posts and TikTok views.

Unsurprisingly, New York City tops the list. The city excels in photogenic proposal spots, offering a diverse range of locations, from the timeless romance of Central Park’s Bow Bridge to the modern sophistication of Top of the Rock, Brooklyn Bridge Park, and One World Observatory. NYC’s iconic backdrops make it a top destination for couples looking to create lasting memories.

The world’s top museums to visit in 2025, according to Lonely Planet
Culture lovers, take note
Yale Center for British Art

Lonely Planet has just released its list of the best museums to visit in 2025. While iconic institutions like the Louvre and the Museum of Modern Art in New York remain cultural cornerstones, this year’s selection highlights some lesser-known gems that deserve a spot on every traveler’s itinerary.

At the top of the list is the Museum of Modern Art in Warsaw, Poland. Founded in 2005, this relatively young institution has quickly established itself as a key player in the contemporary art scene. The museum focuses on works by Polish artists from the 20th and 21st centuries, with a particular emphasis on pieces created after the Cold War.

