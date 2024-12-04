Marriott’s exclusive travel auction lets you bid on once-in-a-lifetime escapes to Geneva or Paris

The Luxury Group by Marriott International has partnered once again with Sotheby’s to launch an extraordinary offering: two exclusive travel experiences to Geneva and Paris. As part of their “Iconic Pieces. Extraordinary Experiences” series, these once-in-a-lifetime trips will be auctioned during Sotheby’s prestigious Luxury Sales this December in New York.

Building on the success of their inaugural collaboration earlier this year, Marriott and Sotheby’s are crafting bespoke experiences that blend travel, art, and luxury. These exclusive packages invite bidders to explore two of Europe’s most iconic destinations, which pair amazing hospitality with Sotheby’s curated luxury collectibles.

“This collaboration represents a unique fusion of Sotheby’s expertise in curating exceptional luxury collectibles and the Luxury Group’s unparalleled approach to hospitality,” said Eléonore Dethier, Sotheby’s Global Head of Partnerships. “We are delighted to present these experiences during The Luxury Sales in New York, celebrating the pinnacle of hospitality, craftsmanship, and savoir-faire, while creating unforgettable moments for our clients that transcend traditional luxury.”

Geneva Grandmasters

Watch enthusiasts can bid on an extraordinary horology experience in Geneva, offered by Marriott International and Girard-Perregaux. Hosted at The Ritz-Carlton Hotel de la Paix, this package includes hands-on workshops with master artisans, offering an insider’s look at the artistry behind luxury timepieces. Guests will also have the rare chance to purchase exclusive, limited-edition watches unavailable to the public. The experience concludes with a private culinary journey at the historic Villa Girard-Perregaux in La Chaux-de-Fonds, the brand’s ancestral home.

This exclusive opportunity, Geneva Grandmasters: A Watchmaking Odyssey, debuts during Sotheby’s Important Watches sale on December 6.

A Taste of France

Indulge in the ultimate culinary journey through France with an exclusive experience at Prince de Galles, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Paris. The lucky winning bidder will enjoy a guided day trip to Champagne Lallier’s historic Maison in Aÿ, sampling its latest harvests in the heart of the famed wine region.

The experience also features an afternoon tea with Laila Gohar, chef, artist, and Global Explorer, known for her food-inspired creations showcased around the world.

Part of Sotheby’s Finest Wines auction, A Taste of France is available for online bidding now through Tuesday, December 10.