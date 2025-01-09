Should you travel to Los Angeles right now? What to know about the wildfires

Table of Contents Table of Contents Is it safe to travel to Los Angeles? Bottom line: Proceed with extreme caution

As of Thursday, January 9, wildfires continue to wreak havoc across Los Angeles County, claiming five lives, destroying over 2,000 structures, and forcing at least 130,000 residents to evacuate. With smoke-filled skies and emergency crews battling flames around the clock, many travelers are questioning whether it’s safe, or wise, to visit the region right now.

Here’s what you need to know about travel conditions, safety precautions, and potential disruptions if you’re planning a trip to Los Angeles amid the ongoing wildfires.

Is it safe to travel to Los Angeles?

Safety depends on where in Los Angeles you plan to visit. Emergency crews are currently battling at least five active fires that have consumed over 28,000 acres. While the fires initially affected northwest Los Angeles, they have since expanded due to dry conditions and hurricane-speed winds, threatening neighborhoods in the Hollywood Hills. Travelers can stay informed with the Los Angeles Times’ live fire map, which provides real-time updates on affected areas and evacuation zones.

Air travel remains largely unaffected. According to LAX’s official website: “LAX is open and operating normally. Passengers should check their flight status directly with their airline.”

For those driving, it’s crucial to monitor road closures and traffic conditions, which can change rapidly. Updates are available through the California Department of Transportation’s X feed for the latest information.

Bottom line: Proceed with extreme caution

If you decide to travel to Los Angeles, it’s vital to stay informed and exercise extreme caution. Keep up with the latest fire updates, evacuation orders, and air quality advisories to ensure your safety.

Remember, many residents are currently displaced, and emergency services are stretched thin. Travelers should be mindful of the strain on local resources and prioritize safety above all else.