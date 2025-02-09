8 underrated travel destinations you need to visit before everyone else does

Table of Contents Table of Contents Jalisco, Mexico Amorgos, Greece Traverse City, Michigan Drumheller, Alberta, Canada Montenegro Aarhus, Denmark Barichara, Colombia White Sands National Park, New Mexico

I love London, New York City, and Paris as much as the next person. But sometimes, the crowds, long lines, and overpriced tourist traps can take the fun out of exploring. That’s why I’m all about discovering underrated travel destinations — the hidden gems that haven’t been overrun by influencers and bus tours (yet).

If you’re looking for destinations where you can actually soak up the culture, snap some amazing photos without a million people in the background, and maybe even save a little money, you’re in the right place. Here are eight incredible places you need to visit before everyone else does.

Jalisco, Mexico

First up on the list is Jalisco, Mexico. Jalisco is a western Mexican state that truly has everything. From the colonial plazas and dining hotspots in the capital of Guadalajara to the gorgeous beaches along the coast, you can spend weeks exploring this incredible destination.

Lonely Planet‘s Senior Director of Content Brekke Fletcher told us just what makes this Mexico state so amazing. “The Pacific Coast of Mexico has some of the most beautiful water and coastline there is, particularly in Jalisco,” she said. “Costa Careyes, in particular, is an absolute gem — clear, calm, warm waters, tiny beaches only accessible by boat, delicious food, and an array of places to stay, from a tiny beachfront room to a palatial cliff-side villa.”

Amorgos, Greece

When Americans visit the Greek islands, they usually stick to Athens, Mykonos, and Santorini. But let us tell you, the real gem is Amorgos. It’s just as stunning as Santorini, but without the tourist crowds. Think crystal clear waters, hidden caves, scenic bays, and some of the best hiking in Greece.

If you love an adventure, take on the Palia Strata, a four-hour hike that starts in Chora, passes the stunning Monastery of Hozoviotissa, and ends at Aegiali Bay. Prefer something easier? Try Valsamitis, a relaxed one-hour trail leading to ancient ruins. And after all that exploring, nothing beats fresh seafood by the water.

Traverse City, Michigan

The Midwest doesn’t get nearly enough love as a travel spot, but it’s packed with charm, gorgeous scenery, and some of the friendliest people you’ll ever meet. And at the top of the list? Traverse City.

Known as the “Cherry Capital of the World,” this lakeside gem is famous for its National Cherry Festival, drawing in half a million visitors every year. But even if you miss the festival, there’s plenty to love. The city boasts amazing beaches, scenic nature trails, and a charming, walkable downtown. Hit up the local shops, sip craft beer at a brewery, and just enjoy the laid-back vibes.

Drumheller, Alberta, Canada

If you’re into dinosaurs (or just love epic landscapes), Drumheller is a must-visit locale. Tucked away in the Canadian Badlands, this is one of the most underrated travel destinations out there. Known as the “World Capital of Dinosaurs,” Drumheller is home to some of the most important fossil discoveries ever. Check out the Royal Tyrrell Museum for an up-close look at prehistoric giants, or climb inside Tyra, the World’s Largest Dinosaur, for a great view of the city.

Beyond the dinos, explore the dramatic landscapes of Horsethief Canyon and Horseshoe Canyon. And if you’re lucky, you might even catch the Northern Lights dancing overhead.

Montenegro

Nestled in the Balkans, Montenegro is often overlooked as a vacation spot. However, the country’s medieval villages, peaceful beaches, and incredible national parks make it one of Europe’s top travel destinations.

“Tiny Montenegro equals if not exceeds the beauty and charm of the usual European hotspots in Italy, Spain, France, Portugal, and Croatia,” Fletcher said. “The walls of mountains that surround the bay of Kotor are breathtaking, the historic Kotor Old Town is unbelievably beautiful, and the Adriatic coastline is absolutely stunning.”

Aarhus, Denmark

Most people visiting Denmark make a beeline for Copenhagen, but if you want to experience another side of one of the world’s happiest countries, head to Aarhus. Just a three-hour train ride away from Copenhagen, Denmark’s second-largest city is packed with history and culture.

History buffs will love exploring Den Gamle By, an open-air museum that feels like stepping back in time, and the Viking Museum, which takes you underground to Denmark’s past. Art lovers can’t miss ARoS, the city’s iconic museum featuring Your Rainbow Panorama, a 360-degree, rainbow-colored walkway by Olafur Eliasson. Plus, thanks to its large student population, Aarhus is full of lively bars, cozy cafes, and friendly locals.

Barichara, Colombia

If you’ve ever dreamed of stepping into a real-life fairy tale, Barichara is the place to do it. With its cobbled streets, whitewashed colonial houses, and flower-filled balconies, this charming Colombian town looks straight out of a storybook. It even helped inspire the magical setting of the Disney movie Encanto.

The best thing to do here? Simply wander. Stroll through the perfectly preserved streets, visit the stunning Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, and admire the sweeping views of the Suárez River Canyon. And if you’re up for an adventure, the nearby Serranía de los Yariguíes National Park is a nature lover’s dream.

White Sands National Park, New Mexico

When people head out West, they usually have the Grand Canyon or Yellowstone on their list. But if you’re looking for one of the most underrated travel destinations, make a stop at White Sands National Park. Just three hours south of Albuquerque, this surreal spot is a must-see on any New Mexico road trip.

Imagine a vast landscape of rolling white dunes made entirely of gypsum crystals, giving the illusion of freshly fallen snow, even when it’s blazing hot outside. It’s also home to the world’s largest collection of Ice Age fossilized footprints. Just remember: no souvenirs — taking sand is strictly prohibited.