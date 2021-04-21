As the United States begins to open up again and travel restrictions are lifted from vaccinated people, it’s high time you plan a road trip. Few places beckon or lend themselves to the road quite like New Mexico either. From the desert to the mountains, the ever-changing landscape is mesmerizing to watch change as you work your way across the Southwestern state.

You’ll find so much more than an amazing backdrop as you roll down the road too. “As you journey through New Mexico, you will find adventure steeped in culture in every corner of the state. Each corner of the state has its own unique offerings, like hiking and skiing where the Rockies begin to sledding down glistening white sand dunes of White Sands National Park to mountain biking along the Continental Divide Trail,” Brianna Gallegos, a New Mexico Tourism Board representative, told us. Every stop along the way offers amazing opportunities for outdoor adventure. However, when you’re ready to relax, there’s no shortage of ways to unwind in style.

Following any one (or all!) of these itineraries for different regions of the state will also lead you to some fantastic food. “We cannot forget about the mouthwatering New Mexican cuisine and the variety of microbreweries and wineries,” Gallegos said. While you’ll find delicious restaurants, coffee shops, bars, and more along the way, you can even stock your car with local snacks like Bisco Bites, the state’s official cookie. Think shortbread cookies laced with spices like cinnamon, sugar, and anise seed. But once you have your car stocked, get ready to hit the highway for an amazing trip through three of the state’s corners.

Head to the northeast

Day one

Morning: Begin your journey in Santa Fe where in the fall you’ll find some breathtaking foliage but there are tons of things to see and do around this time as well. But when you’re ready to jump in the car, set out in the morning for Pecos National Historic Park through the Pecos Canyon. The National Park is a playground for history buffs thanks to its impressive ruins of a former Spanish mission, an Indian village, and a Civil War battlefield. Another interesting attraction is English actress Greer Garson’s ranch. From there, drive to Pecos Canyon State Park which is the state’s newest park. There you can spend hours mountain biking miles and miles of trails. Just plan ahead and coordinate with a local operator. Chow down at Frankies at the Casanova, which offers curbside pickup, when you’re done. Set in a historic building, the locally-owned restaurant offers up northern New Mexican fare alongside American staples.

Midday: In the afternoon, set off for Las Vegas — yes, New Mexico has its own too — and take a pit stop at Traveler’s Café on Plaza street for a caffeine-infused pick-me-up. The charming historic district has more than 900 buildings on its historic register making it a perfect setting for a stroll to stretch your legs. If you’re feeling a little sore from the mountain biking, hop back in the car and drive five miles east to Montezuma Hot Springs where you can take a dip and relax.

Overnight: Take dinner at El Rialto and overnight in the Historic Plaza Hotel which will give you all kinds of Spanish mission, wild west vibes.

Day two

Morning: Hit the ground early with a drive to Raton, a city just six and a half miles short of the Colorado border. Wander out to the Sugarite Canyon State Park where there are two lakes for fishing or plenty of hikes to choose from. Not to mention, there’s a historic coal camp you can explore too. Keep lunch simple with pizza at Bruno’s before stopping in the Raton Museum to peruse their artifact collection. After a break from driving, hop back in the car and head 32 miles outside of town to Capulin Volcano National Monument, a dormant volcano with trails around the base and inside the crater.

Midday: Visit Mock’s Crossroads Coffee Mill for an afternoon jolt and head off for the Herzstein Memorial Museum. You’ll see tons of old west memorabilia, artifacts, and art. Not to mention, it holds what might be the most beautiful poker table around with intricate inlay.

Overnight: Spend the night at the Historic Hotel Eklund with its impressive saloon-style restaurant and bar.

Day three

Morning: Put on a road trip podcast and set out 111 miles to Tucumcarri. Along the way plan for a stop at Ute Lake State Park where you can stretch your legs with a hike, go for a boat jaunt, or pull out your fishing pole. You’ll also pass Mesalands Community College Dinosaur Museum. If you haven’t explored the vast dino-world that the West actually is, it’s a great way to learn about the storied past.

Plan to make it to Kix on 66 for lunch. Either before or after you stop to eat, you can make your way to the Route 66 Museum which obviously celebrates the legendary roadway. When you finally reach Tucumcarri, end the day by strolling around town to take in the artful murals.

Go down to the southwest

Day one

Morning: Kick things off from Albuquerque and make your way to a city with one of the best names around, Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. Plan ahead to take a stop at Elephant Butte, the state’s largest park. There you can team up with Zia Kayaking to get out on the water and take in the view from another angle while being active. Take lunch at Bigfoot Restaurant before reaching downtown Truth or Consequences.

Midday: Once you’re in town, visit the Geronimo Springs Museum which holds Apache artifacts, an old log cabin, arrowheads, and even fossils. It’s an amazing way to drink in the local history right along the Rio Grande. Later, go for a soak at the Riverbend Hot Springs.

Overnight: After a relaxing afternoon, drive on toward Hillsboro. Check into Black Range Lodge, a quaint stay just inside the lush Gila National Forest.

Day two

Morning: Climb back into the car and drive 57 miles on to Silver City. Along the way you can take a pit stop to stretch your legs at the Catwalk National Recreation Trail which has a series of bridges through Whitewater Canyon. It’s a beautiful stop and way to see the river canyon. Continue on to Silver City and enjoy lunch at Revel which serves scrumptious bites ranging from sandwiches and pizza to pasta and more. Curbside pickup is also available so you can stay safe and keep rolling if you need to.

Midday: In the afternoon, meet up with Gila Hike and Bike to take a guided tour along the Continental Divide Trail, one of the best long-distance trails in the United States. Unwind by strolling around the arts district of downtown Silver City.

Overnight: Turn in at Bear Mountain Lodge or Cosmic Campground. Bear Mountain Lodge and art gallery is just outside of town giving it a more rural feel. Cosmic Campground, on the other hand, is very rural. An International Dark Sky Sanctuary, the campground is a great time to get sleep outside and drink in the twinkling galaxy.

Day three

Morning: The final day in the southwest corner of the state ventures toward Las Cruces, a classic stop on any New Mexico itinerary. Stop off at the Gila Cliff Dwellings National Monument where you can hike to see the ancient cave dwellings. As you continue on your way, the next stop is in Hatch where you can take a tour of Sparky’s, a chile farm.

Midday: Once you reach Las Cruces, make your way to the Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks National Monument, a beautiful mountain range with canyons and woodlands. You can even go horseback riding here if you plan ahead. There’s also the New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum if you prefer to get some hands-on learning about working the land. Shop around the Mesilla Plaza and have dinner at La Posta de Mesilla.

Overnight: After a long day turn in to your hotel in Las Cruces to round out the trip.

Go southeast

Day one

Morning: This two-day itinerary begins with White Sands National Park on your way to Alamogordo. You can stop by the visitors’ center or jump straight into exploring the otherworldly white sand dunes.

Midday: Once you reach Alamogordo, have lunch at no-frills Brown Bag Deli for some serious sandwich action, though they are only open for take-out. Can’t Stop Smokin’ BBQ is another solid option. You can also see tons of cacti on another hike in Desert Foothills Park if you need an extra walkabout before exploring the downtown and turning in for the night. Another way to pass the afternoon or evening is to go on a distillery or winery crawl around Alamogordo.

Overnight: Check into the Fairfield Inn to sleep it off, but drink responsibly knowing you’ll be driving the next day.

Day two

Morning: Rise early to drive to Ruidoso where you can hike, mountain bike, hang glide, zipline, or go off-roading with a local tour guide from Backcountry Attitudes. It’s the adrenaline rush you might need after hours in the car over just a couple of days. Grab lunch at Rio Grande Grill and Tap Room before you set off for Roswell.

Midday: Pass the afternoon by exploring the downtown historic district or wandering the International UFO Museum. Pick up a coffee at Steller Coffee Co. then go for a swim at Bottomless Lake State Park. Enjoy dinner at Pecos Flavors Winery and Bistro along with a wide selection of bottles and brews. You’ll also find amazing bites ranging from charcuterie boards and sandwiches to entrees like seared salmon or roasted garlic and rosemary chicken.

Overnight: Check into your hotel and get ready to make your way back toward Albuquerque the next day.

