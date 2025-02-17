This travel platform lets your emotions choose your next adventure

Not sure where to go on your next trip? Let your feelings decide. Luxury travel brand Black Tomato has just launched Pursuit of Feeling (PoF), a groundbreaking platform that redefines how we choose our travel destinations. Rather than booking based on budget, seasonality, or traditional must-see lists, PoF taps into travelers’ emotions, helping them discover destinations that match how they want to feel.

With as many as 40% of Black Tomato’s clients unsure of where to go, PoF offers a fresh, AI-powered solution. By inputting emotions like “I want to feel untethered” or “I want to feel awe like never before,” travelers receive personalized trip recommendations designed to spark those exact sensations. This industry-first, vibe-driven approach brings Black Tomato’s original philosophy to life: “You may not know where you want to go, but you know how you want to feel.”

The new emotion-driven itineraries

Black Tomato’s Pursuit of Feeling platform curates travel experiences based on five core emotional pillars: revitalization, freedom, distraction, challenge, and contentment. Each itinerary is designed to evoke a specific feeling, with destinations carefully selected to align with these emotional states.

Travelers seeking revitalization can head to India, where wellness retreats and spiritual experiences offer renewal. Those craving freedom can explore Chile’s vast landscapes and adventures. For a sense of distraction, Mongolia’s remote, nomadic culture provides a complete escape. Greenland is designed for those who want to feel challenged, with its rugged, icy terrain pushing them beyond their comfort zones. Meanwhile, Greece fosters contentment, with sun-soaked coastlines and a deep sense of serenity.

Within these destinations, Pursuit of Feeling offers over 100 curated experiences, each crafted to match the emotions travelers seek.