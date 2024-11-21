This $22,000 trip will make you feel like you're in the show.

If Yellowstone has you dreaming of wide-open spaces and rugged adventures, you’re not alone. Thanks to the buzz around Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2, it’s the perfect time to turn those dreams into reality, luxury style. Black Tomato, a high-end bespoke tour operator, is offering an immersive six-night adventure that takes travelers deep into the landscapes of Yellowstone National Park and Jackson Hole.

And here’s the kicker: it’s not your average camping trip. Starting at $22,000 for a group of four, this lavish itinerary includes horseback rides to a pop-up luxury campsite (complete with private chefs, astronomers, and naturalists) in Paradise Valley. Afterward, guests head to the chic Hotel Jackson in Jackson Hole to top off the experience.

What to expect during your trip

This isn’t just a sightseeing tour – it’s an experience that puts you right in the heart of Yellowstone’s wild beauty and cowboy culture. Here’s a taste of what you can expect during this six-night adventure:

Sunset Cattle Drive: Channel your inner cowboy (or cowgirl) on a cattle drive inspired by Yellowstone’s Travis Wheatley. Learn the history of cattle ranching, test your rodeo skills, and then unwind with a cold drink under the Montana sunset.

Rafts and Rodeos: Start your day gliding along the Snake River on a scenic raft ride. In the evening, head to the iconic Jackson Hole Rodeo. Black Tomato takes you behind the scenes for an exclusive look at how the riders prepare for the big show.

Private Cowboy for a Day: Live out your ranching fantasies at a private ranch in Jackson Hole. Meet wranglers who’ll share the history of the area, witness a horse whisperer demonstration, and then saddle up yourself! With expert guidance, you’ll catch, halter, groom, and ride a performance horse, channeling your inner Kayce Dutton.

Dinner Experience: End your day with an intimate meal at the renowned Snake River Grill, dining alongside one of Jackson Hole’s founding families. Hear their stories about the region’s evolution, learning about how the area has developed over time.

To book this trip, you can submit an inquiry on the Black Tomato website. This experience is available from June to October.