 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Explore Yellowstone like never before with this $22,000 luxury itinerary

This $22,000 trip will make you feel like you're in the show.

By
Black Tomato Yellowstone
Black Tomato

If Yellowstone has you dreaming of wide-open spaces and rugged adventures, you’re not alone. Thanks to the buzz around Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2, it’s the perfect time to turn those dreams into reality, luxury style. Black Tomato, a high-end bespoke tour operator, is offering an immersive six-night adventure that takes travelers deep into the landscapes of Yellowstone National Park and Jackson Hole.

And here’s the kicker: it’s not your average camping trip. Starting at $22,000 for a group of four, this lavish itinerary includes horseback rides to a pop-up luxury campsite (complete with private chefs, astronomers, and naturalists) in Paradise Valley. Afterward, guests head to the chic Hotel Jackson in Jackson Hole to top off the experience.

Recommended Videos

What to expect during your trip

Snake River
Black Tomato

This isn’t just a sightseeing tour – it’s an experience that puts you right in the heart of Yellowstone’s wild beauty and cowboy culture. Here’s a taste of what you can expect during this six-night adventure:

  • Sunset Cattle Drive: Channel your inner cowboy (or cowgirl) on a cattle drive inspired by Yellowstone’s Travis Wheatley. Learn the history of cattle ranching, test your rodeo skills, and then unwind with a cold drink under the Montana sunset.
  • Rafts and Rodeos: Start your day gliding along the Snake River on a scenic raft ride. In the evening, head to the iconic Jackson Hole Rodeo. Black Tomato takes you behind the scenes for an exclusive look at how the riders prepare for the big show.
  • Private Cowboy for a Day: Live out your ranching fantasies at a private ranch in Jackson Hole. Meet wranglers who’ll share the history of the area, witness a horse whisperer demonstration, and then saddle up yourself! With expert guidance, you’ll catch, halter, groom, and ride a performance horse, channeling your inner Kayce Dutton.
  • Dinner Experience: End your day with an intimate meal at the renowned Snake River Grill, dining alongside one of Jackson Hole’s founding families. Hear their stories about the region’s evolution, learning about how the area has developed over time.

To book this trip, you can submit an inquiry on the Black Tomato website. This experience is available from June to October.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer with over five years of experience, is a dedicated explorer of both the world and…
Yellowstone restaurants: Where to get a world-class meal near our first national park
Great food near Yellowstone
A scene from the north part of Yellowstone.

Yellowstone National Park is known for many things, from galloping herds of bison to spraying geysers. And while there are countless natural wonders to please the senses in our nation's first national park, the food within is generally not one of them. But that's not to say you can't have a world-class meal near Yellowstone.

Beyond the park boundaries and not too far at all, there are restaurants worth seeking out. They serve as an ideal way to end a day touring the likes of Old Faithful or a favorite Yellowstone trail. In neighboring towns like Livingston and West Yellowstone, good meals await as long as you know where to go.

Read more
Famous cruise line unveils new Alaska itinerary launching in 2026
The new Alaskan cruise will set sail in May of 2026.
MSC Poesia

MSC Cruises will be venturing to Alaska for the first time in 2026. The cruise line announced on Monday that its MSC Poesia ship will sail from Seattle, Washington, offering travelers an opportunity to experience Alaska's rugged landscapes and natural beauty.

“Guests from all over the world tell us they want to see Alaska’s beauty firsthand, which makes these itineraries the perfect addition to MSC Cruises’ global portfolio of bucket-list destinations,” Lynn Torrent, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of MSC Cruises USA said in a news release.
When do MSC’s Alaska cruises set sail?

Read more
Juggling between Yellowstone vs. Yosemite? Here’s where you should go this year
Yellowstone and Yosemite are amazing national parks — this is the one you should visit
A picture of the Yosemite Valley during springtime

If you've only got enough PTO for one trip this year, there's a chance you might be juggling between Yosemite and Yellowstone. It's tough to narrow down the options, but we've compiled some of the greatest experiences from each park to help you make the decision.

In this article, we'll take a look at each park and compare and contrast the two. Without further ado, here's Yellowstone vs. Yosemite.
Here's why Yellowstone National Park is so special

Read more