New study reveals the cities with the most green spaces

A new study has revealed the cities around the world with the most green spaces, offering travelers a refreshing escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. Conducted by Freepik, the analysis examined Google reviews of 2,300 green spaces across the 100 most popular cities globally to determine which destinations offer the most parks, gardens, and nature-filled attractions.

Taking the top spot is Tokyo, Japan, with an impressive 159 green spaces spread across its metropolis. From the serene Shiba Park to the picturesque Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden, Tokyo provides endless opportunities to reconnect with nature. The city also ranks 11th for the most visited green space attractions, with its parks accumulating nearly 359,000 reviews.

London comes in second place, boasting 78 parks and nature-related attractions, including the sprawling Hyde Park and Hampstead Heath. The city also ranks first for the most searched-for green spaces, with over 5.18 million annual searches, and sixth for visitor reviews, with nearly 630,000 reviews praising its landscapes.

Paris rounds out the top three, offering 63 green spaces, from the refined Luxembourg Gardens to the expansive Bois de Boulogne. The French capital also ranks second for the most visited green space attractions, amassing nearly 965,000 reviews.

Among U.S. cities, New York City ranks highest, securing the fifth spot overall. With destinations like Central Park and the High Line, the Big Apple provides more green spaces than you’d think.

The cities with the most green spaces: The full list