 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

New study reveals the cities with the most green spaces

Enjoy nature in these large cities

By
Tokyo
Anemone123 / Pixabay

A new study has revealed the cities around the world with the most green spaces, offering travelers a refreshing escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. Conducted by Freepik, the analysis examined Google reviews of 2,300 green spaces across the 100 most popular cities globally to determine which destinations offer the most parks, gardens, and nature-filled attractions.

Taking the top spot is Tokyo, Japan, with an impressive 159 green spaces spread across its metropolis. From the serene Shiba Park to the picturesque Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden, Tokyo provides endless opportunities to reconnect with nature. The city also ranks 11th for the most visited green space attractions, with its parks accumulating nearly 359,000 reviews.

Recommended Videos

London comes in second place, boasting 78 parks and nature-related attractions, including the sprawling Hyde Park and Hampstead Heath. The city also ranks first for the most searched-for green spaces, with over 5.18 million annual searches, and sixth for visitor reviews, with nearly 630,000 reviews praising its landscapes.

Related

Paris rounds out the top three, offering 63 green spaces, from the refined Luxembourg Gardens to the expansive Bois de Boulogne. The French capital also ranks second for the most visited green space attractions, amassing nearly 965,000 reviews.

Among U.S. cities, New York City ranks highest, securing the fifth spot overall. With destinations like Central Park and the High Line, the Big Apple provides more green spaces than you’d think.

The cities with the most green spaces: The full list

Central Park
andrew_scozzari / Pixabay
  1. Tokyo, Japan
  2. London, UK
  3. Paris, France
  4. Singapore
  5. New York, US
  6. Seattle, US
  7. Buenos Aires, Argentina
  8. Rome, Italy
  9. Madrid, Spain
  10. San Francisco, US
  11. Toronto, Canada
  12. Barcelona, Spain
  13. Istanbul, Turkey
  14. Berlin, Germany
  15. Sao Paulo, Brazil
  16. Sydney, Australia
  17. Seoul, South Korea
  18. Fukuoka, Japan
  19. Calgary, Canada
  20. Milan, Italy

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
National parks in Washington state: 7 hidden treasures you should know about
We love these national parks and we think you will, too
Mount Rainier, Washington state

Washington state is, without a doubt, one of the prettiest corners of America. I admit, I'm totally biased, having been stationed here for about two years from the scorching state of Arizona. Don't get me wrong, the desert definitely has its charms, but I've always been a pine trees, waterfalls, and green mountains kind of gal, so when we moved up here, it honestly felt like heaven.

During the past couple of years, my husband and I have discovered so many jaw-dropping NPS sites, from Mount Rainier to the Cascades, and I can't wait to share some of our favorite treasures. Some of these spots will be famous and well loved, and others are definitely ones that should be in the spotlight.
Mount Rainier National Park

Read more
Step back in time at The Gold Room: NYC’s gilded cocktail lounge
A visit here will have you feeling like a Rockefeller.
The Gold Room

If you're a cocktail fan who enjoys a unique setting and history, The Gold Room in New York City is a cocktail lounge to visit. The Gold Room is located inside the Villard Mansion, a mansion of Gilded Age tycoon Henry Villard, which today is part of the Lotte New York Palace hotel. With spectacular golden walls and design reminiscent of Roman cathedrals, drinking at The Gold Room is a time portal to the past.

"It's easy to be drawn back in time in this beautiful, golden-gilded room, sipping cocktails in crystal coups with dramatic flair," said Justin Lorenz, Wine and Beverage Director at Lotte New York Palace. "We strive to both pay homage to the past while attempting to redefine luxury in the present."
The history of The Gold Room
The bar at The Gold Room NYC. The Gold Room

Read more
A new study reveals the most breathtaking rail journeys on Earth
You'll have to head to Asia to catch the world's best journey
Train

Luxury rail travel is booming, offering travelers a chance to experience the world’s most stunning landscapes in comfort. But with so many options, where should you book your journey? Thanks to Titan Travel, the answer is now clearer. Their latest study analyzed the most picturesque train routes based on ticket prices, Tripadvisor reviews, route length, and the number of stops.

Topping the list is The Himalayan Queen in India, scoring 7.35 out of 10. Running from Kalka to Shimla, this UNESCO-listed journey winds through North India’s mountains on charming “toy trains” originally designed for narrow-gauge tracks. With beautiful valley and Himalayan views, it stands out for its affordability, and tickets cost just $3 to $4.

Read more