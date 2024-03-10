 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Delta is the latest airline to increase baggage fees — here’s how much every major airline charges now

How much will you have to spend in baggage fees on your favorite airline?

Mark Reif
By
luggage in airport terminal
Joshua Woroniecki via Unsplash

Preparing for a trip is an exciting time. First, you have to pick out a destination. If you’re a skier, maybe you opt for Lake Tahoe’s alpine magic. Or, if you need a warm getaway, Jamaica’s food, culture, and beaches could be ideal. Whatever you decide, performing research and learning about new locales is half the fun.

After securing accommodations, you’ll need to buy a plane ticket. But sometimes a fare appears that seems too good to be true. It probably is. Today, most major carriers charge baggage fees, making you pay to bring what you need.

Recommended Videos

Recently, Delta Airlines raised its baggage fees, following others that did the same. Though a small upcharge, every bit adds up when you’re on vacation. Here’s how much Delta raised baggage rates, what other airlines charge, and how you can avoid these fees.

airport terminal with roller bag
Michal Parzuchowski via Unsplash

How much did Delta Airlines raise its baggage fees?

Typically, when one airline raises baggage fees, others follow suit. In late February, United Airlines and American Airlines raised their fees, and now Delta is following their lead. Here’s how much Delta baggage fees increased.

Related

Beginning March 5, Delta charges $35 for the first checked bag, a 17% increase over the previous $30. The second checked bag costs $45, up 13% from the prior $40.

So, you’re looking at $80 if you need to check two bags. On longer trips, that’s a necessity and puts a solid dent in your wallet. That’s money you could use for a meal at a local restaurant or gas for a rental car. It’s just a hassle. 

Passengers at ticketing counter
Phil Mosley via Unsplash

What do other airlines charge for baggage?

American and United recently implemented similar increases for baggage. Of course, if you want to avoid fees altogether, Southwest is an appealing option. 

United Airlines baggage fees increased by $5 for each checked bag on North American flights. The first costs $40, while the second is $50. A $5 discount applies per bag if customers pay 24 hours in advance. 

American Airlines baggage fees increased by $5 on domestic flights, with the first checked bag now being $35 and the second being $45. For the first bag, that price only applies to advance online purchases. If paid for at the airport, it increases to $40. For flights between the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean, the first checked bag costs $35, regardless of transaction type.

Lastly, Southwest baggage fees are $0 for the first two bags, provided they meet size and weight requirements. Bags can’t exceed 62 inches (L+W+H) or weigh more than 50 pounds.

Airport baggage claim carousel
Chris Hardy via Unsplash

Can you avoid airline baggage fees?

Baggage fees are a hassle, but you can avoid them in certain ways, such as by using a different payment method or being active duty military. Here’s how.

  • The first option is to fit everything in a carry-on bag, but that might not be enough space for everything you need. 
  • United allows one free checked bag for active military, premium cabin passengers, United Chase credit card holders, MileagePlus Premier members, and long-haul international flights.
  • Delta includes a free checked bag for active military, Delta SkyMiles Medallion Members, and Delta SkyMiles American Express Card Members. 
  • American Airlines also has exemptions for active military, AAdvantage Aviator and Citi/AAadvantage cardmembers (domestic flights), AAdvantage Gold Status, oneworld Ruby, and trips to certain international destinations. 

Visiting new places lets you explore. But first, you have to get there. If you’re on a budget, baggage fees can strain your funds and limit your options unless you find ways to get around them. While these costs are now a part of air travel (except on airlines like Southwest), don’t let that hinder your sense of adventure. You can always just finally get that travel credit card from your favorite airline.

 

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark’s a lifelong snowboarder with a passion for the sport. He lives in Stowe, Vermont, where he also works as a snowboard…
You can track a flight in your iPhone’s Messages app — here’s how
Track any flight you want just by texting
airplane flying in sky

Tired of juggling multiple airline apps, frantically refreshing tracking websites, and squinting at airport display boards – all to track your airline flights? Well, if you’re an iPhone user, you can say goodbye to all that (thank goodness) because now you can actually track your flights directly from iMessage. 

What is iMessage flight tracking?
iMessage flight tracking is a cool hidden feature that lets you view flight information directly within the Messages app on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. And you even don't need to download any extra apps or open a browser window. 

Read more
How to book the cheapest flight for any trip, any time
Don't overspend on air travel
plane ticket

In an era where travel knows no bounds, the desire to explore new destinations often collides with the constraints of a budget. However, finding the cheapest flights isn’t always the hardest thing to do. The realm of air travel is filled with opportunities to discover the world without breaking the bank. With a few practical tips and tricks, you can ensure that your next journey is not only memorable but also budget-friendly.

The dynamics of finding the cheapest flights
Before embarking on the journey to find the cheapest flights, you must first understand the intricate dynamics of the airline industry. Flight prices often fluctuate from week to week or even from day to day. A myriad of factors influence this, including the day of the week you are flying, time of booking, seasonality, and airline competition. Understanding and recognizing these variables is crucial for devising an effective strategy to navigate the complex world of booking air travel. 

Read more
Headed to Aspen for skiing or snowboarding? Here are the 5 hotels you should stay at
These are our top picks
Hotel Jerome Aspen

Aspen, Colorado, combines winter adventure and world-class attractions like few locations. Surrounded by four ski areas — Aspen Mountain, Buttermilk, Snowmass, and Aspen Highlands — the town offers abundant options for every skier and rider. With comfortable, charming accommodations on offer, you can kick back and relax after scoring powder turns. 

But some Aspen hotels stand out from the rest. Here are our five favorites.

Read more