Get up to 75% off a second guest with this cruise line’s early Black Friday sale

Celebrity Cruises is offering travelers great deals this holiday season.

Celebrity Cruises is kicking off Black Friday early this year with month-long savings that let travelers enjoy a significant discount on their next getaway. From Friday, November 8 through Monday, December 9, guests booking a stateroom can save up to 75% on the fare of the second guest.

This offer applies to a wide range of cruises, with eligible departures spanning from November 8, 2024, all the way through May 10, 2027, giving travelers the flexibility to plan ahead for vacations over the next few years.

Where you can journey with Celebrity Cruises

With an impressive lineup of 287 destinations across all seven continents, Celebrity Cruises offers guests the chance to explore iconic destinations in luxury and style. Travelers can dive into the history and culture of the Mediterranean, embark on an unforgettable journey through Alaska’s landscapes, or unwind in the Caribbean, with more ships from Celebrity’s Edge Series sailing the region than ever before. Adding to the excitement, guests can also look forward to the debut of the Celebrity Xcel in November 2025, a new vessel that will sail from Fort Lauderdale.

For a seamless experience, Celebrity Cruises allows guests to customize their trips with all-inclusive packages that include flights. The “Flights by Celebrity” service helps travelers find the best flight rates to and from their departure port, making planning even easier.

This promotion, however, does have some exceptions. The offer is not applicable to Galapagos sailings, 9-night or longer voyages, or Alaska Cruisetours on the Celebrity Summit from May 9, 2025, through September 5, 2025. Availability for this promotion is limited, so guests are encouraged to book early.

For more details and to book your journey, visit the Celebrity Cruises website.

