Casa Xixim’s ecolux villa is an off-grid escape in lush Tulum, Mexico

My most memorable stays are the ones that can’t be put into words – you need to experience them to understand their magic. Casa Xixim, an exclusive eco-lux villa nestled in Tulum’s Soliman Bay, firmly fits into this category. It’s an instant addition to our list of the best Tulum hotels, but to limit its definition to a hotel does a disservice.

Not quite a resort, not quite a bed and breakfast, Casa Xixim feels like a home away from home – and quite frankly, I wasn’t yet ready to leave this home upon checkout. I’ll recap my dreamy weekend at the villa, from my stellar meals to on-site amenities and all of the property’s joyful nuances in between.

What to know about Casa Xixim

The entire Casa Xixim vila is yours for the duration of your stay. That’s right – kick off your shoes, enjoy your welcome drink, and tour the grounds with the warm and well-informed concierge Ceci.

She’ll answer any questions and advise you on what to do in Tulum if you leave the property – which I didn’t dare to do, opting to fully soak up my time in the villa. You’ll likely meet your on-site chefs, who may be whipping up an afternoon snack to take down to your private cabana on the beach.

While the space felt sweepingly large, it was also cozy and romantic – the perfect fit for our couples’ weekend away from it all. Jenny Blizard, owner, perfectly summarizes what makes Casa Xixim feel so special upon arrival:

“Our full-service staff of five ensures that our guests have every detail covered. Our design ensures that our guests can enjoy connecting to nature in a luxurious setting. We are a small operation with a tight-knit staff and well-established service providers.”

My recommendation? Kick back and take it all in – spreading on a hammock chair with your playlist humming on the property’s speakers is a great way to get acclimated to the grounds. But if you’re ready for the more lively bits, go ahead and swim a few laps in the pool, pull a kayak down to Soliman Bay, or pull out a board game. There’s no wrong choice; the space is yours, a true rarity.

You’ll feel like a VIP with the following amenities at your disposal:

Access to four primary bedroom suites, open-air living space, and several private resting areas (up to eight adult guests and four children)

Three customized meals prepared on-site daily

Beachfront and private pool access with well-stocked water accessories

On and off-site activities and spa services to select from the guest planning portal

Daily WhatsApp concierge support from 9 am to 6 pm

On-site support from the house manager, groundskeeper, and housekeeper

Eco-friendly toiletries, sunscreen, and bug spray

Curated private airport transportation

The villa is designed to maximize guests’ connection to nature, with walls that slide open and closed, open gathering spaces, and ample seating. But when you need privacy, the four separate bedroom suites provide it. I chose the Ocean Suite, which — you guessed it — featured unparalleled views of the turquoise Soliman Bay.

There are also many pockets of space for opening a book, taking a nap, or sharing a conversation in the yard or on one of the terraces, as well as rooftop access with a great view and a handful of additional hammocks.

Private beachfront access

Soliman Bay is much calmer than other beaches in Tulum, so the waters are clear, gentle, and relatively shallow. You’ll find larger clusters of coral a few yards offshore, easily reached with the provided snorkels, flippers, and SUP boards. Best of all, it’s in Casa Xixim’s backyard.

There are two private cabanas and a side table right off the shore for lounging at the bay. It’s a lovely spot for watching the sunrise and stargazing in the evening, providing respite after a swim and snorkel. I couldn’t get over how special it was that we had this slice of the ocean all to ourselves, with no other guests to share it with — no hotel or resort ever granted me that privilege.

Ceci recommended taking the provided kayak out to a buoy, tying it off, and jumping into the water to explore. We took her advice, and I was instantly submerged in a large school of radiant blue fish. I gleefully swam with them through the many caverns of coral — a very special moment that transcended any previous snorkeling experience I’ve had in the area.

When you’re done enjoying the majestic bay, don’t forget to stop by the poolside outdoor shower and footbath to wash off any salt and sand, and grab a beach towel from a nearby wicker bin. Every detail has been thoughtfully considered – remember? No need to worry about heading all the way back to your suite to rinse off.

Fully customizable menu with on-site chefs

While every aspect of Casa Xixim exceeded my expectations, the meals crafted by the team were by far the most memorable. Chef Joaquin Cardoso created a customizable family-style menu and personally mentored on-site chefs, with meals prioritizing local, seasonal, and organic ingredients.

Before arrival, the Casa Xixim team will help you select your first dinner and breakfast. From there onward, you’ll let your chefs know which meals you want daily.

You can select from various beverages, sides, entrees, desserts, and kid’s meals. My favorites included cucumber salad, shrimp tostadas, and the Xixim scramble. Endless pour-over coffee each morning was the cherry on top of the delectable culinary experience.

You can customize your spice level, and the chefs accommodate mild food sensitivities with advance notice. My tip? Don’t order while hungry like I did. On my first day, we had twice as much food as we could eat because it all looked so delicious I couldn’t pick just one dish. Instead of trying to taste everything at once, stay a few extra days and savor the full menu at a leisurely pace. It’s worth it.

Each guest’s meal costs 500 – 800 Mexican pesos per day (alcohol and lobster is an additional cost), so it’s important to have dollars or pesos on hand for the expense. The team will provide a handy pricing list before your arrival so you know exactly how much money to bring.

Rustic and luxurious relaxation

Owners Dave and Jenny Blizard commissioned Scott Specht of Specht Novak Architects to design Casa Xixim, and the only condition was that it needed to be designed with sensible green practices that could thrive in the Tulum region. Specht specializes in timelessly elegant buildings that fit their natural environments, so the collaboration was a perfect fit.

While collaboration with nature is the primary focus of Xixim’s design, the quality of linens, pillows, mattresses, and other accessories are just as well considered. And I swear my bath towel was the softest one I’ve ever encountered in my 38 years — I was too shy to beg to take one home — I’ll just have to keep dreaming of it until my next visit.

Relaxation is inevitable, with countless chairs dotted across the property, daybeds, padded benches, hammocks, and a large sofa that could fit an entire family at your disposal. There’s a projector for movie nights, a Bluetooth sound system, and board games. Stable Wi-Fi is available for those who wish to stay connected, such as traveling writers like me.

Unique macramé, sculptures, and illustrations are thoughtfully placed throughout the property, sourced from local artists, with interesting stories accompanying them. Each piece is unique and soulful – no generic hotel artwork here.

So where’s the “rustic” found? It gleamed in the birds of paradise and colorful geckos that greet you near the pool, the lush palm grove, and sweeping ocean views from the upper terrace. It’s in the breeze that kisses your cheeks, the sand between your toes, and the warm sun on your skin that introduces you to the jungle’s true personality.

Most interesting is the villa’s alternative to glass windows. Instead, guests can adjust screened wood louvers that open and close artfully, pulling in fresh air while keeping insects and natural elements out. These well-crafted wooden fixtures and ceramic inlays make the villa feel like a work of art in and of itself — a true intersection of beauty and functionality.

Customizable on-site activities

If you want to enrich your experience, Casa Xixim offers a full menu of wellness and entertainment experiences, starting at $65 per person. You can choose from the following options, although it’s a non-exhaustive list:

Massages

Private yoga

Bootcamps

Sound baths

Botanical fabric dyeing

Painting classes

Cooking lessons

Mezcal tasting

Live Mariachi music

Fire spinners

Tarot reading

Illusionist shows

My partner and I indulged in a Casa Xixim renewal massage, a two-hour experience involving various techniques, including shiatsu, cupping, aromatherapy, hot rocks, and reflexology. I selected the service from a PDF menu and messaged Ceci through WhatsApp; moments later, we had a stress-free booking.

If you spend more than a few days at the property, it’s worth getting out and exploring Tulum. It is, after all, one of the best places to visit in Mexico for good reason. Casa Xixim is just five minutes from the Tulum Ruins and 15 minutes from downtown Tulum, so you don’t have to travel far to experience the heart of the town.

All-inclusive excursions are also available — you can take a boat through the Sian Ka’an Biosphere, visit the Bacalar Lagoon of Seven Colors, or explore various local cenotes. I can attest from experience that these are not-to-miss destinations on the Yucatan Peninsula.

Casa Xixim spotlights environmental conservation

At Casa Xixim, you’re experiencing more than a stunning villa. You’re supporting an eco-conscious initiative with a mindful operation. As Jenny Blizard puts it:

“This was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to build a modern eco-friendly retreat on the beach to share with a wide audience…our top priority is to amplify a style of travel where one can get away and truly reset without trampling over everything in the process.”

The villa is 100% solar-powered and utilizes rainwater and greywater in a nearly permacultural manner. Natural copal is burned nightly to keep the bugs away without disrupting the naturally occurring bio-systems, and the home is designed to work with the natural elements rather than shut them out.

Grey and black water filters through an artificial wetland on the property back into the earth, a practice much less disruptive than a traditional septic tank. And it’s a beautiful wetland garden — one of the villa’s suites opens directly into the human-made marsh, inviting inhabitants to take in its calming energy while resting on a daybed.

Sustainability initiatives extend into the local Quintana Roo community by providing employment opportunities, locally sourcing all food and art, and connecting guests to tours that provide education on local Mexican and Mayan traditions. In this way, Casa Xixim serves as an educational hub for a better understanding of the diverse Tulum region.

I pawed through a handful of books on the property, and each one planted a new seed of curiosity in my mind, inviting me to better consider my role as a tourist in Mexico and the world at large. The property’s construction invites you to think more deeply about your impact on the land while connecting with it.

You don’t have to “go there” if enjoying the villa is your main agenda. Still, I invite you to – as it’s special and unique to be wrapped up in luxury while being able to dig into the important questions surrounding sustainability and our role in the process as travelers.

Who should stay at Casa Xixim?

Casa Xixim is best for those who seek paradise amidst the wilderness. You’re nestled between an unadulterated stretch of beach and a wall of mangroves in the heart of the Yucatan peninsula. The property embraces nature’s rhythms — rainstorms, blazing heat, and the occasional visit from local wildlife. Yes, the bespoke villa keeps you comfortable, but the true magic lies in leaning into the land’s natural pulse.

To soak in the whole experience, I recommend staying between four nights and ten days. If you’re unsure of how to best utilize your time, Casa Xixim provides sample itineraries to help you strike a balance between relaxing and exploring. It was just the two of us this time — an absolute dream — but we’d return with friends or family in a heartbeat. It’s an ideal retreat for a group getaway, whether for relaxation, reconnection, or a curated experience like yoga, wellness, or remote work retreat.

As I mentioned at the start, some places can only be understood by experiencing them firsthand. Having stayed in dozens of accommodations across Mexico, I can confidently say that Casa Xixim stands apart. The seamless fusion of service, intentional design, and raw natural beauty elevate it beyond a traditional vacation rental.

In short, on your next trip to Tulum, I suggest you skip the conventional resorts. Instead, gift yourself a stay at Casa Xixim—where rest, renewal, and a deeper connection to nature meet.