45% off Maui stays? Hyatt Regency’s Black Friday sale is here

The sale will run from 11/28 to 12/3

By
Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa
Dreaming of a sun-soaked escape to Maui? Your perfect vacation just got a lot closer to reality. Hyatt Regency Maui is rolling out an incredible Black Friday deal: up to 45% off room rates for stays between January 1, 2025, and September 30, 2025.

This limited-time offer runs from Thursday, November 28, through Tuesday, December 3, giving travelers just a few days to lock in luxury for less. With a minimum stay of five nights and some blackout dates to keep in mind, this is the perfect opportunity to plan your long-awaited getaway to paradise.

Booking is simple: Use code BF2024 to unlock these exclusive rates. 

All about Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa

Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa
In 2025, Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa will celebrate its 45th anniversary as one of Maui’s premier vacation destinations. Located on the famed Ka’anapali Beach, this luxury resort offers guests a wide range of experiences.

The resort is home to award-winning dining venues, including Swan Court, where guests can enjoy a breakfast buffet or à la carte selections while watching swans glide by. For an authentic Hawaiian experience, the Drums of the Pacific Lu‘au is a must. This award-winning lu‘au combines a traditional feast with live performances, celebrating the spirit of Polynesia.

Hyatt Regency Maui also boasts unique activities, like stargazing led by a NASA Ambassador. Guests can marvel at 80 of the 88 constellations, visible from the resort’s prime location. Nature lovers will enjoy wildlife tours featuring the resort’s resident penguins and tropical birds.

For ultimate relaxation, visit Maui’s only oceanfront luxury spa. Spanning 15,000 square feet, the spa offers rejuvenating treatments and a state-of-the-art fitness center, all set against beautiful ocean views.

Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
