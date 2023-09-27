 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Travel tips: Getaway House lets you get off the grid for as long as you want without changing your whole life

Even if you want to, chances are you can't check email

Ashley Jones
By
A small, black wood-paneled tiny house in the woods with a firepit and chairs in the foreground
Getaway

If the sound of your inbox ding, signaling the arrival of yet another email, is like nails on a chalkboard, and the dead-eyed stare of blue light reflected from your partner’s screen is keeping you from connecting, a timeout from technology and a trip off the grid may be just what you need. In a world that never seems to hit the pause button, where the persistent ping of notifications and the siren call of social media relentlessly beckon, there exists an oasis of serenity — a Getaway House.

Nestled away from the constant cacophony of digitized existence, a Getaway House is not simply a destination, but also a digital detox for always-online travelers. The chronically online and overworked can find solace in the serene sanctuary of a Getaway House, where the cell reception is nil and the point is peak disconnection.

A queen-sized bed in a tiny cabin with a wooded background out the window
Getaway

How Getaway House gets you off grid

There’s no internet, no reception, and no screen time. Period. Here’s how the Getaway website describes it:

Recommended Videos

“Because of the secluded nature of our outposts, cell phone service may be a little spottier than normal. You may not get any reception at all—if this is the case, embrace the opportunity to unplug and relax.”

In case of emergency, a landline in each cabin allows for calls to both 911 and the Getaway team. There are also other travelers in nearby cabins, so while you’ll be without your typical technological tethers, you won’t be 100% alone.

Located throughout the U.S., situated in secluded natural settings near picturesque forests, mountains, streams, state parks, and other enchanting outdoor destinations, each Getaway Outpost features an assortment of tiny cabins. Each cozy cabin is a mere 140-200 square feet and comes thoughtfully equipped with the necessities.

Inside, you’ll find a bed with fresh linens, a private bathroom with towels and a hot shower, a petite kitchen stocked with some non-perishables, cooking utensils, a two-burner stovetop, and a mini-fridge. It’s simple, but everything you need to enjoy a few nights in nature is there. The huge picturesque bedside windows where you basically wake up in the woods look totally worth it.

Cabins have AC and heat to keep you comfortable, as well as lanterns, books, cards, and an activity booklet to keep you entertained. There’s also a fire pit, picnic table, and chairs outside each cabin; firewood is available for purchase. To keep you disconnected, you’ll have a cell phone lockbox so that even if you do happen to catch a single bar of cell service, you won’t be tempted to stop and scroll.

Each Outpost has multiple cabins onsite, and while you’ll have your own space, other people will be staying in cabins nearby. Getaway requests that travelers keep noise — music, voices, etc. — to a minimum to preserve the property’s tranquil nature for other guests.

Kids and pets are welcome — because sometimes the whole family needs a break from buzzing smartphones and incessant internet interaction. Four-person cabins have two lofted queen beds, so you’ll be in close quarters, but disconnected together.

A treehouse in a wooded area surrounded by trees
Purposely Lost

A disconnected, secluded, and serene travel experience

Getaway House isn’t the only option for travelers looking to unplug and take more time off the grid. The hobbit homes and treehouses of Purposely Lost in Maine offer another destination for disconnection, though their abodes are built around the concept of eco-luxury. At Purposely Lost, guests are invited to reduce their carbon footprint without compromising on the allure of aesthetics and comfort. They, too, offer everything you need to stay comfortably in the great outdoors for several days at a time. 

No matter where you go to get off-grid, nature is the name of the game. Journey through the tranquil woods and along the winding trails nearby, sit and read a book, or take your dog for the longest — and best — walk of their lives; the only connection you’ll need is with nature, and the only notifications are whispered secrets of the wind in the trees.

When you’re ready to escape the digital noise, a trip to a Getaway House or similarly enchanting retreat like Purposely Lost and others can help anyone embrace the simple joys of life and wander off the beaten path. In these places, you can explore the profound possibilities of living with fewer yet more cherished things, reconnecting with the essence of simplicity while embracing the loveliness of life’s uncomplicated joys.

Editors' Recommendations

Ashley Jones
Ashley Jones
Ashley is a freelance journalist with bylines across a range of online and print publications.
Portland’s VooDoo Doughnut voted most overrated tourist attraction in the world (and we know why)
We welcome you to Portland - and we won't take you to VooDoo, we promise
Austin, Texas USA - January 27, 2020: Selection of donuts on display in a colorful case at Voodoo Doughnuts in a popular specialty doughnut chain shop

 

What was once a Portland novelty has grown into a brand synonymous with the Rose City. En route, VooDoo Doughnut grew a little too big for its own good and lost sight of the same eccentric sweets that made it famous.

Read more
This is the best time to book your flights for holiday travel, one expert says
You still have time to book travel
An American Airlines plane in flight with clouds in the background

Despite the presence of twinkling lights, sparkling decor, and joyous celebrations, the holiday season can be a stressful time of year for even the most put-together people. This is especially true when you’re traveling. Not only are holiday travelers more on edge as they rush to greet relatives across the country, but airports are generally more crowded, lines and wait times are longer, and prices are typically at their highest. Unless that is, you book well in advance.
You know the feeling – scrolling through endless flight options, trying to decide when to book, and wondering if you're getting the best deal. Well, here’s a bit of pre-holiday cheer to share: you still have time to book your holiday travel at the best rates. In fact, the best time to book your holiday flights is right around the corner, and flight prices are already on the decline.

Flight prices are dropping
In an interview with ABC, Haley Berg, an economist at Hopper, shared that the cost of domestic airfare for the fall is down a whopping 29% from the peak summer months. So, you can save around $87 per ticket just by choosing to travel in the fall. But why the sudden drop in prices?
Well, it's a combination of seasonal price changes and the international travel boom. "This is the first full summer where folks could head to Europe, Asia with no abnormal visa requirements or COVID-related testing requirements," explains Berg to ABC. With more travel options on the table, airlines are offering competitive fares to lure passengers back to the friendly skies.

Read more
Make winter sports stress-free: Visit these phenomenal all-inclusive ski resorts
These are the best all-inclusive ski resorts for you this winter
Skiiers shred slopes

All-inclusive vacations can be a great way to save money and relieve stress when planning a trip. The resort handles the logistics of buying lift tickets, renting ski gear, booking lessons, cooking meals, and even supplying drinks. All you have to do is show up and enjoy yourself. If you're the type of person — or family — who enjoys the ease of taking cruises in the warmer months, an all-inclusive ski vacation might be just the thing for you.

While we appreciate that not every all-inclusive will suit everyone — perhaps you've got your perfect ski setup already and don't want to pay for a rental package you won't use. But with such a variety of packages on offer, isn't it time that you took the stress out of your ski holiday and found yourself an idyllic ski resort that not only catered to all of your skiing needs but also where you had your meals and drinks and everything else sorted before you arrive? Well, check out these 10 all-inclusive ski resorts because it's time to get booking.

Read more