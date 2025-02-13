Hawaii getaway for less? Aqua-Aston’s Oahu hotel sale ends tomorrow

If you’ve been dreaming of a trip to Oahu, now’s the time to book. Aqua-Aston Hospitality, which operates 13 properties across the island, is offering a limited-time deal, but it won’t last long. Travelers have until tomorrow, February 14, to take advantage of 15% off the best available rates on stays of three nights or more.

The promotion applies to stays through September 11, 2025, giving visitors plenty of time to plan their island escape. To claim the discount, bookings must be made on Aqua-Aston’s website using the promo code ESCAPE before the deal disappears.

Book your stay around Aqua-Aston’s events

Planning your Oahu getaway around local events can make your trip even more special. Aqua-Aston Hospitality’s properties put you in the heart of the action, whether you’re an art enthusiast, festival-goer, or looking to give back.

From February 15 to May 4, 2025, the Hawaiʻi Triennial 2025 will showcase one of Hawaii’s largest contemporary art exhibitions, featuring a curated lineup of artists and organizational partners. In March, the island comes alive with the Honolulu Festival (March 7–9, 2025), now in its 29th year. This beloved event highlights the diverse cultures of Hawaii through performances, arts, and educational programs, culminating in a fireworks show along Waikīkī Beach. For the best views, consider booking a stay at Aston Waikiki Circle Hotel, which offers unobstructed beachfront rooms.

If you’re interested in giving back during your stay, Hawai‘i Volunteer Month in April encourages visitors to participate in community projects across the islands. And on May 1, 2025, the annual Lei Day Celebration honors the iconic lei, symbolizing love, respect, and the spirit of Aloha. Aqua-Aston will mark the occasion with onsite activations, including lei-making workshops for guests.