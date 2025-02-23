 Skip to main content
Now Now NoHo: New York’s first hotel designed for solo travelers

A NYC hotel offering something different

By
Now Now Noho
Now Now Noho / Now Now Noho

Now Now NoHo is the first hotel of its kind in New York—offering an entirely new take on solo travel with a design-forward, socially engaging, and highly functional approach. This hospitality experience is built for discovery—one that embraces the pace of NYC while offering a place to pause, recharge, and connect. Envisioned as a transformative boutique experience for solo travelers, Now Now NoHo offers 180 small but thoughtfully designed sleeper cabins that combine the nostalgia of European train cars with the ingenuity of Japanese capsule hotels.

The new hotel is set to open in April of 2025 located at 338 Bowery. Now Now NoHo places guests at the crossroads of some of Manhattans most iconic neighborhoods, including SoHo, the East Village, and the Lower East Side. Bowery is a historic street—the oldest in New York City—with deep cultural and social significance. The idea for this innovative hotel project is led by Phil Hospod, CEO & Co-Founder of Dovetail + Co, known for its critically acclimated hotel projects in multiple destinations.

Hospod shared insight into the origins behind the idea for Now Now NoHo and what guests can expect once the sleeper cabin hotel opens. He describes himself as a “hotel junkie at heart,” inspired by projects like this one that challenge the imagination. Hospod is genuinely passionate about creating spaces with soul, celebrating local communities, and delivering for all stakeholders.

Where the idea behind Now Now NoHo came from

NoHo in NYC
Diane Picchiottino / Unsplash

“The concept for Now Now NoHo was born from a desire to create a hotel that reimagines how solo travelers experience New York City. The idea took inspiration from the efficiency and charm of European train cabins, the minimalist design of Japanese capsule hotels, and the social energy of boutique hostels—all reinterpreted for the modern urban explorer,” says Hospod.

“As frequent travelers, we saw an opportunity to develop a space where guests could seamlessly integrate into the city’s rhythm without sacrificing comfort or style. Now Now NoHo is designed to be a gateway to adventure, a basecamp for the bold and curious.”

What makes Now Now NoHo different than other NYC hotels

Now Now NoHo
Now Now NoHo / Now Now NoHo

With so many hotels to choose from throughout the NoHo district of New York City, Hospod says Now Now NoHo sets itself apart from other locations. “While other hotels might focus on luxury in a traditional sense, Now Now NoHo offers a refined yet unconventional approach—an elevated stay without excess.”

“The hotel is a historic property originally built as a lodging house in 1917. It has lived several lives since then, including time as a tavern and a dry goods store. It’s designed for independent travelers who crave both autonomy and connection. Our ideal guest is the modern and frequent explorer—someone who values a seamless, stylish stay and is excited to be in the cultural heartbeat of downtown NYC,” says Hospod.

Additionally, the hotel partners with local neighborhood businesses that ensure guests experience the city like locals, offering exclusive events at Bowery Electric to wellness classes at Three Jewels. This unique partnership offers a hospitality experience built for discovery—one that embraces the pace of NYC while offering a place to pause, recharge, and connect.

What to expect during your stay

Now Now NoHo
Now Now NoHo / Now Now NoHo

Guests eager to stay at Now Now NoHo want to know what to expect as they prepare for this unique hotel experience. As Hospod described, the location is not just a place to sleep. Instead, it’s a “launchpad for exploration.”

“Unlike traditional hotels, which often focus on in-room amenities, we emphasize communal energy and curated experiences. Guests will find themselves in a visually striking environment inspired by the dreamlike surrealism of Islyn Studio’s design, complete with immersive art, a vibrant lounge space, and a dynamic community calendar. Whether discovering a new speakeasy in the East Village or unwinding with a red-light therapy mask from our rental collection, every stay offers something unexpected and unique.”

Staying at Now Now NoHo means immersing yourself in one of New York’s most exciting neighborhoods while enjoying a hospitality experience designed for engagement and ease. Hospod shares, “The cabins are meticulously designed for rest and recharge, with custom Wright mattresses, Garnier-Thiebaut linens, and sound machines for optimal sleep. It’s a hotel experience that balances efficiency with atmosphere and comfort with adventure.”

Technology in the sleeper cabins

Now Now NoHo
Now Now NoHo / Now Now NoHo

In addition to the experience, guests have much to look forward to regarding the technology available in the sleeper cabins. The technology at Now Now NoHo “enhances ease and efficiency without compromising the personal touch. Guests can check in seamlessly via mobile app or self-service kiosks, and our communication platform keeps them informed about curated events, surprise giveaways, and local happenings.”

The hotel also offers a great selection of in-room enhancements and rentable tech-forward amenities, such as Therabody Smart Goggles and Theraguns, vintage Nintendo Gameboys, and Solvwave Red Light Therapy Masks.  “It’s about integrating technology in ways that elevate the guest experience without overwhelming it,” says Hospod.

