Hotel Celare brings luxury and style to downtown Cincinnati

The hotel contains 171 beautiful rooms as well as a rooftop bar and state-of-the-art fitness center.

Hotel Celare
Meyers

The highly anticipated Hotel Celare has officially opened its doors in downtown Cincinnati, marking a new chapter for the city’s hospitality scene. A collaboration between Crawford Hoying and Shaner Hotel Group, this is the first property in Cincinnati for both partners.

Located at 310 Straight Street in The District at Clifton Heights, Hotel Celare offers an elegant experience, with 171 beautifully designed rooms that blend modern comfort with artistic flair. Guests can indulge in exceptional dining at two on-site venues: The Vick, offering elevated culinary experiences on the rooftop, and Iris Café, providing a more casual atmosphere.

The hotel’s interior design celebrates contemporary luxury with bold artwork, including a mural by local artist Miss Birdy that adorns the hotel’s exterior.

Hotel Celare: The details

Hotel Celare
Meyers

Hotel Celare offers thoughtfully designed guest rooms with sleek, modern bathrooms stocked with luxurious Molton Brown bath products. Each room is equipped with in-room minibars, coffee stations featuring Nespresso machines, and all the comforts for a relaxing stay.

Guests can stay active at the hotel’s fitness center, which features Peloton bikes, or host events in the versatile event spaces, complete with outdoor terraces. The property is also surrounded by local shops and cafes, providing plenty to explore right outside your door.

Its central location is perfect for visitors to the University of Cincinnati, offering easy access to games, conferences, and family visits. The hotel is also close to Over-The-Rhine’s trendy shops, restaurants, Washington Park, and Music Hall. Sports fans will love the proximity to FC Cincinnati games, pre-game celebrations at Washington Park, and the chance to cheer on the Cincinnati Reds and Bengals. For baseball enthusiasts, the Reds Hall of Fame & Museum is just a short distance away.

Bookings can be made now via the hotel’s website.

