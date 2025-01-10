 Skip to main content
Unwind at a 1930s-style speakeasy on the rooftop of this Miami Beach hotel

Room 55 offers delicious cocktails and ocean views.

By

The Pelican Hotel, a beloved landmark in Miami Beach, recently celebrated its 30th anniversary as a staple of South Beach’s hospitality scene. Now, the hotel is raising the bar on luxury and charm with the debut of Room 55, a hidden rooftop speakeasy that blends the lively spirit of Miami Beach with the sophisticated allure of the 1930s.

As you step into Room 55, you’re transported to an era of glamour, where every detail, from the soft glow of vintage lighting to the meticulously curated decor, exudes timeless elegance. The outdoor terrace offers oceanfront views, creating the perfect backdrop for the perfect evening.

Brunch by day, speakeasy by night

Room 55
Room 55

Starting this month, Pelican Café takes over the space during the day, offering a sophisticated yet laid-back brunch experience every Thursday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 3 pm. Here, guests can enjoy bottomless mimosas for up to 2 hours, as well as an à la carte menu with brunch classics as well as shareable bites. 

As the sun sets, Room 55 seamlessly transforms into a hidden speakeasy, welcoming guests Wednesday through Sunday from 7:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. 

The speakeasy’s expert mixologists craft signature cocktails using unique, high-quality ingredients. Sip on the Quince Sour or Great Gatsby Martini, each a nod to the glitz and glamour of the 1930s. Pair these hand-crafted drinks with a selection of globally inspired bites, including fresh oysters, tuna tartare, and the indulgent bone marrow tartare, elevating the evening’s experience to one of true luxury.

