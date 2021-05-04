Best Spring Cabin Rentals in the United States

The second-best season of the year is here (the first is fall, by the way, and we’re prepared to die on that hill). Now that the weather is warming up, nature is starting to bloom, and brewpubs around the country are reopening after a long COVID-inspired hibernation, the time is right to plan your next spring vacation. If you love nature and the great outdoors, there’s nothing better than sleeping in a classic cabin in the woods. Here are eight of the best spring cabin rentals we found for 2021.

“Barn-Stable” Cabin

Barnstable, Massachusetts

Massachusetts has some great getaway rentals for couples. Once the last of the winter snow melts, it seems like the New England weather warms up for about five days every spring. The short season sends Bostonians and many Massachusetts inlanders flocking to places like Cape Cod. This “Barn-Stable” cabin on the Cape in Barnstable (get it?) might look more like a seaside cottage on the outside, but the inside has a distinct lakefront cabin aesthetic. The original 1740 home has been thoughtfully redesigned with a charming and quirky decor. With three bedrooms, a pool, and a private deck, there’s more than enough room to bring the whole squad.

Saco River A-Frame Cabin

Bartlett, New Hampshire

Springtime can be measured in hours in New Hampshire. As soon as the weather warms up, mountain-loving New Englanders escape to the White Mountains for some of the country’s best outdoor adventure opportunities. This A-frame cabin sits right on the Saco River, where it’s ideally situated to take advantage of the best the area has to offer. The classic angular design feels timeless and charming. Inside, liberal use of natural materials, including wood paneling, a raw stone hearth, and beautiful plank flooring, create a cozy space for wiling away a weekend or a week in the mountains. Plus, the backyard blends seamlessly into the river, the perfect put-in for all-day kayaking or lazy river floats.

Blue Ridge Mountain Top Cabin

Marble, North Carolina

Few places in the U.S. feel more perfect for a “cabin in the woods” vacation than the Blue Ridge Mountains. There’s a reason Great Smoky Mountains National Park is the most visited park in the country. This mountaintop cabin is perched high in the clouds in Marble, overlooking an endless sea of pristine Carolina wilderness. With nearly 2,000 square feet of living space, it’s plenty roomy for bringing the whole family. The traditional-meets-modern interior blends all the comforts of classic log cabins with modern amenities like flat-screen TVs, Wi-Fi, and an oversized kitchen.

Riverfront Retreat Cabin

Hungry Horse, Montana

This cabin rental feels like a throwback to the classic log cabins of the 19th century. Outside, the rough-hewn design is charming, quaint, and cozy. Inside, the exposed wood throughout pays homage to traditional cabin design. Modern amenities and a spacious, four-bedroom floor plan provide the perfect escape for the whole family. Around back, a private deck with a hot tub overlooks the Middlefork River. If you can peel yourself away from the views long enough, this cabin is also well situated, just 10 minutes by car from the west entrance of Glacier National Park.

Lakeview Tree House Cabin

Tahoe City, California

This unique spring cabin rental in Tahoe City is a deft blend of treehouse and traditional A-frame. The designers used the cabin’s frame to great visual effect, creating interior spaces that feel cozy and whimsical. Inside, guests will find all the comforts of home, including a private hot tub, gas fireplace, a wood stove, and free Wi-Fi. Plus, the location in the heart of the Sierras provides easy access to some of the best hiking, biking, and outdoor exploration in California.

Sandy River Forest Cabin

Rhododendron, Oregon

This vacation rental is a quintessential cabin in the woods getaway in the Pacific Northwest. Tucked into the dense woods along the Sandy River, it’s perfectly situated to take advantage of everything the area has to offer. Paddling, hiking, biking, and more are all just steps from the front porch. The traditional design is cozy and welcoming while providing all the modern comforts of home. The private pool and forest hot tub only add to the charm.

Pacific Mists Seaside Cabin

Albion, California

This California seaside cottage is the perfect alternative for vacationers who like their spring cabin rentals with less evergreen and more ocean scene. Some log cabin design elements remain, but the interior is brighter and airier than your traditional cabin in the woods. The long list of modern conveniences, including a full kitchen, fast Wi-Fi, a beautiful master bedroom, and a hot tub, will no doubt make it hard to leave. But the big get here is the stunning Pacific Ocean views from the wraparound deck around back.

Alpine A-Frame Cabin

Breckenridge, Colorado

For a designer alternative to traditional cabin rentals, this Breckenridge A-frame delivers. The sleek, minimalist interior is bright, open, and airy while allowing the shape of the “cabin” (we use that term loosely) to take center stage. In addition to plenty of luxury amenities, this 3,000-square-foot vacation rental sleeps up to 10 in a handful of bedrooms, so you can bring plenty of company along. There’s also a private bar, a state-of-the-art surround sound system, two living rooms, and a large deck with stunning mountain views.

