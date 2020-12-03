8 Cozy Cabin Rentals You Wish You Could Escape to This Winter

For many people, winter weather means dreaming of tropical vacations. For others, the first snowfall has us eager to head to the mountains for hiking, skiing, or snowshoeing. We think the key to a perfect winter vacation is a cozy, luxurious cabin rental to relax in after a long day of playing in the snow. Here are eight of the best cabin rentals to curl up in on your next winter weekend get-away retreat.

Best Cabin Rentals for a Winter Getaway

Getaway

City life can be stressful, especially during the holidays. Traffic, shopping, family gatherings. Many of us need a break but don’t have the time (or money) for a weeklong vacation. And that’s the idea behind Getaway. The brand’s “secret” locations just outside (usually within 2-3 hours) of several major U.S. cities provide an escape from the urban hustle for a few nights while promising that you’ll be back in the office Monday morning. The tiny-house-style cabins are minimalist but cozy with a kitchenette, bathroom, and dining table. But it’s the bed that makes these cabins so popular. The (super comfortable) beds are tucked beneath a wall of glass, looking out to the forest. Each cabin is carefully positioned to offer complete privacy, making you feel like you’re the only one out there. With a box to lock up your electronics, Getaway encourages fully unplugging during your stay, and trust us, it’s well worth it. After a few nights of communing with the trees and squirrels, you’ll feel like a whole new person.

The Cabin in the Woods

A roaring fire, board games, popcorn, and s’mores all make for a pretty relaxing weekend getaway. The only thing better is enjoying all of this in an authentic log cabin. The Cabin in the Woods at Pine Mountain Club in California has all of the cozy-cabin feels we look for in a winter retreat. Pine Mountain Club is surrounded by a staggering 1.7 million acres of old-growth forests making it ideal for those who love a winter stroll through the woods. In the evenings, settle in with your flannel blanket in front of the roaring fire with a book from the cabin’s library and a glass of the complimentary wine or cabin-inspired cocktail. In the morning, whip up a big breakfast with the waffle maker and head out to the porch swing to watch the snowfall.

Dunton Hot Springs

Colorado, it goes without saying, is one of the best places to visit in the winter. With the stunning Rockies covered in snow, dotted with little towns, the Centennial State becomes downright magical this time of year. And what better way to enjoy a quaint mountain town than in one of the best cabin rentals in Colorado next to its very own hot spring? Dunton Hot Springs is an unincorporated group of secluded log cabins on the Dolores River in Southwestern Colorado. Every cabin is unique and has its own appeal, but we recommend Well House Cabin which comes complete with a fireplace near the big king bed and your very own private, hot spring-fed soaking tub right in the room.

Sheldon Chalet

If a traditional log cabin in the woods isn’t disco enough for you, perhaps it’s time to look outside the Lower 48. Sheldon Chalet is about as remote as one can get in the United States. Situated just ten miles from North America’s tallest peak, Mount Denali, it sits on the only privately held parcel of land in Alaska’s Denali National Park. Visitors who find a way to get there (it’s only accessible by helicopter) will discover an exclusive world-class rental with a full kitchen, a stocked wet bar, a sauna, and a beautiful lounge with a fireplace. A panoramic observation deck affords stunning views of the surrounding Ruth Glacier and, on many nights throughout the year, the Northern Lights as well.

Idaho Rocky Mountain Ranch

Poor Idaho. It’s one of the least visited states and yet has so much to offer for lovers of the outdoors. Hiking, fishing, rock climbing, whitewater rafting, horseback riding, all while being surrounded by the snow-capped Rockies. It’s a no-brainer to head to Idaho for your next winter retreat. For the perfect combination of daytime activities and nighttime coziness, check out Idaho Rocky Mountain Ranch. Their historic log cabins give you a feel of the Old West with modern amenities. The beds are positioned in front of large stone fireplaces for ultimate warmth and comfort.

Big Cedar Lodge

What’s cozier than a traditional one-room log cabin in the woods? With rustic mountain decor, a large stone fireplace, and a porch overlooking the lake, Big Cedar Lodge just outside Branson, Missouri, is a picturesque winter retreat in the mountains. While the cabins feel private and cozy, the property offers all of the amenities of a typical resort. But with a roaring fire going and a dip in the soaking tub, you probably won’t be leaving your cabin any time soon.

Log Cabin Motor Court

With cabin names like “Kozy Korner,” “Snug Harbor,” and “Snuggle Inn,” you know you’re in for a cozy stay at Log Cabin Motor Court. A National Historic Landmark, Log Cabin Motor Court offers a secluded mountain escape just outside of Asheville, North Carolina. Each authentic log cabin is unique with its own charm, but we recommend Sleepy Susan for your winter getaway. This cabin features a comfy queen bed, a full kitchen, and a massive wood-burning fireplace. There’s also a bonus gas log stove for a quaint reminder of the property’s nearly 90-year history. All of which makes it one of the best Smoky Mountain cabin rentals.

Cascade Creek Retreat

Thinking your cozy winter cabin dreams have to end come May? Just head to the southern hemisphere for a stay at Cascade Creek Retreat outside of Dunedin on New Zealand’s South Island. If even the best Gatlinburg cabin rentals won’t do, Cascade Creek Retreat is a luxury log chalet complete with all of the essentials for a cozy stay including a massive fireplace, a comfy sofa, and (the icing on the cabin cake) an outdoor soaking tub for unwinding with a glass of wine at the end of the day. Quiet and secluded, it’s a one-of-a-kind escape that will let you keep the winter vibes going all year long.

Bonus Cabin: Check out one of the hardest-to-book cabins around. The Red A-Frame in Yosemite was one of the hottest vacation rentals in recent years.

