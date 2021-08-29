Cabin rentals are an easy way to make an escape from the day-to-day and enjoy some time closer to nature. But for the trip to really be worth it, the cabin needs to meet certain expectations. The best cabin rentals are nestled among scenic landscapes and have interiors that give guests all of the expected cozy feelings. Whether guests are using the cabins to stay in and read a book and spend time with friends or as a base for hiking, skiing, or kayaking among other outdoor activities, the rental should be a welcoming place of relaxation at the end of the day. That’s why The Manual selected these amazing cabins rentals across the United States.

Doggett Cabin

Marshall, North Carolina

Anyone who has ever wanted to stay in a picture-perfect rustic cabin in the woods but didn’t want to give up on modern amenities should consider booking Doggett Cabin. The two-story log cabin features a full stone fireplace and a clean, modern interior. Antiques serve as accent pieces and the kitchenette is equipped with a mini-fridge, microwave and an excellent coffee maker. But the best part of this cabin might be that it sits on 50 acres of private land just 30 minutes outside of Asheville. You can hike on the property without battling huge crowds on the trails. The only drawback to this cabin is that guests must bring their own linens and towels.

Perkins Hollow Cottage

Farber, Virginia

Located just 30 minutes from hip Charlottesville, Virginia, this light-filled cabin is nestled right in the heart of Virginia wine country. The chic space is outfitted with a full kitchen, a wood-burning stove, and a large flatscreen. One of the best features is the outdoor shower and bathtub. The views, however, are amazing, too. Guests can relax outdoors around the fire pit, roam the 60-acre grounds with three ponds, or kick back on the comfortable screened porch.

Boreal Cottage

Mount Desert, Maine

This New England cottage is bright, airy, and cozy. Visitors can venture into Bar Harbor to dine out and shop or they can visit nearby attractions such as Seal Beach or Jordan Pond. This cabin is also close to the Stanley Brook entrance to Acadia National Park, making it an ideal base for those hoping to spend time inside the park. A picturesque home with nautical accents, Boreal Cottage will certainly set the tone for a New England escape.

The Love Shack

Muir Beach, California

Those looking for an intimate beachy escape should head to The Love Shack which overlooks Muir Beach. From the cabin, guests will get stunning views of mountains and the Pacific Ocean. Walk to the beach, hike the Marin Headlands or trek through Muir Woods while staying in this crisp, clean space. Guests can also easily reach other nearby destinations such as legendary California wine country, Sausalito, and Point Reyes.

Canyon Creek Cabin

Granite Falls, Washington

This mid-century modern cabin nestled next to a stream is a design lover’s dream. The beautifully curated interior is a sophisticated yet comfortable respite from a busy life. The cabin features a large rain shower bathroom, a hot tub, and a loft with a hammock so you can swing while listening to the rain falling outside, too. This cabin is perfect for a romantic getaway or as a weekend retreat for a group of friends.

Dog Mountain Treehouse

St. Johnsbury, Vermont

The Outpost Treehouse is an eclectic, bohemian cabin just three miles away from historic St. Johnsbury. Settle into this woodland cabin with a good book for a quiet weekend. Guests can also bring their skis or bikes to hit nearby Burke Mountain year-round. It’s also well worth packing everything you need for a happy hour by the fireplace.

The Ledge at Lost Cavern

South Bloomingville, Ohio

The Ledge is located on 24 acres of private property making it a secluded forest hideaway. The cabin was modeled after the work of Frank Lloyd Wright and Philip Johnson, so design fanatics and those who appreciate mid-century modern architecture will love this Ohio cabin. Inside, guests will find a wood-burning fireplace, a modern lounge, and a full kitchen. There’s also an outdoor fireplace and a seven-person hot tub to be enjoyed year-round. The surrounding landscape affords great views and there are even seasonal waterfalls and caves to explore on the property.

Cozy Aspen Cabin

Victor, Idaho

Few places are more iconic for time spend nestled into a cabin than the snow-covered aspen forests of the western United States. This Idaho haven is a cozy and chic abode that offers views of the Teton Valley and the Grand Teton Mountain range. Seated just at the base of Targhee National Forest and The Big Holes, this is the perfect mountain retreat for any adventurer seeking to hike or bike during the summer months or those who love winter sports. It’s even within reach of Grand Teton National Park and Yellowstone National Park, making it a perfect base for exploring.

Lake LBJ Lodge

Burnet, Texas

This Texas lodge on Lake LBJ is Texas-sized. It’s essentially a private resort for rent. The expansive log cabin has plenty of bedrooms and sleeping areas to accommodate large families, a couples’ retreat, or a large group of friends looking for a lake weekend. While the interior is comfortable, it’s the outdoor amenities that really make this property shine. The cabin includes a resort-style pool with a pool-side bar and lounge area. There’s also a sauna, an outdoor fireplace, and, of course, plenty of lake access. Kayaks are available for rent, but guests are also welcome to bring their own boats.

