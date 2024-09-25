Little Rock emerges as the most expensive city for fall car rentals

Cheappcarrental.com recently conducted a study comparing fall car rental rates across 100 U.S. airports, revealing that Little Rock’s Clinton National Airport ranks as the priciest destination. Travelers can expect to pay an average of $95 per day for the least expensive rental, marking a 20% increase compared to last year.

With its stunning fall foliage and close proximity to the gorgeous Ozark Mountains, Little Rock is a very attractive fall travel destination, making the higher demand for car rentals understandable.

In second place, Charleston, South Carolina, offers fall rentals at $91 per day, followed by Madison, Wisconsin, at $87 per day. St. Pete–Clearwater and Reno-Tahoe International Airports are tied for fourth, each costing about $86 per day.

The most affordable places for a fall car rental

At the other end of the spectrum, travelers looking for budget-friendly fall car rentals will find Raleigh, North Carolina, to be the most affordable destination. At Raleigh-Durham International Airport, visitors can rent a car for as little as $41 per day, making it the least expensive option among the 100 U.S. airports surveyed.

Several other airports offer attractive rates as well. In Dallas, Honolulu, and Fort Lauderdale, travelers can secure a rental for $48 per day, while Tampa, Fort Myers, Miami, and San Juan follow closely at $47 per day. Portland, Oregon, and Kahului, Maui, offer rates of $45 daily, and Bozeman, Montana, rounds out the list with $42 per day.

On average, across all 100 airports studied, the daily rental rate is $64.50– significantly lower than the summer 2024 average, which saw rates peak at nearly 28% higher. Compared to fall 2023, the increase in rates has been a modest 0.5%.

Adding to the affordability, AAA recently reported a drop in gas prices compared to last year. The combination of the quiet Atlantic hurricane season and the switch to cheaper winter-blend fuel has contributed to the ongoing decline in prices at the pump, making fall travel even more economical.