 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

AAA shares the top fall travel destinations for 2024

Fall travel destinations and pricing data revealed

By
Road trip
tekhnika / Pixabay

AAA has revealed its top travel destinations for the fall season, based on booking trends from travelers taking advantage of the sweet spot between summer and the winter holidays. Autumn is a great time of year to travel and admire the fall foliage or enjoy popular destinations with fewer crowds.

“This time of year is known as shoulder season in travel, which means mild weather, fewer crowds, and better prices,” said Stacey Barber, Vice President of AAA Travel.

Top domestic travel destinations:

  1. Orlando, Florida
  2. Boston, Massachusetts
  3. Seattle, Washington
  4. Denver, Colorado
  5. Las Vegas, Nevada
  6. New York City, New York
  7. Los Angeles, California
  8. Fort Lauderdale, Florida
  9. Honolulu, Hawaii
  10. Atlanta, Georgia

Top international travel destinations:

  1. Rome, Italy
  2. Paris, France
  3. London, England
  4. Vancouver, Canada
  5. Dublin, Ireland
  6. Athens, Greece
  7. Barcelona, Spain
  8. Amsterdam, Netherlands
  9. Venice, Italy
  10. Lisbon, Portugal
Recommended Videos

Fall travel pricing trends

Gas pump
IADE-Michoko / Pixabay

According to AAA booking data, flights and cruises are experiencing a surge in demand compared to last year. Domestic flight bookings have increased by 1%, while international flight bookings are up 3%. Despite the growing demand, travelers are paying about the same as they did last fall. The average cost for a domestic roundtrip flight is $660, while international roundtrip tickets average $1,315.

Related

Cruises are seeing even more significant growth, with domestic cruise bookings skyrocketing by 19% and international cruise bookings rising by 6%. The cost to cruise from U.S. ports remains steady, averaging $2,355, while international cruise fares have increased by 1% to $3,560.

For those hitting the road this fall, gas prices are lower compared to last year. Prices at the pump have been declining since late July, helped by a quiet Atlantic hurricane season. Additionally, gas stations are now transitioning to cheaper winter-blend fuel. Travelers renting cars are also benefiting from price drops, with domestic car rental costs down 5% and international rentals down 15% compared to last fall.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer with four years of experience, is a dedicated explorer of both the world and the…
When is the best time to visit Australia? The highlights of every season
When you should go to Australia
sydney opera house in australia

Australia is an all-year-round travel destination, but the best time to visit depends on what you want to experience. With its varying climates and regions, Australia’s seasons offer a little something for everyone – from beach lovers to city explorers and even snow enthusiasts. To help you plan your visit, here’s a breakdown of the best times to visit Australia. 
Summer (December-February): High season for beaches and festivals

Australia’s summer is peak tourist season, especially for coastal cities like Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane. This is when locals and visitors alike flock to the beaches, and festivals and events are in full swing. Think Sydney’s New Year’s Eve fireworks, Melbourne’s Australian Open, and endless sunshine along the Gold Coast.

Read more
Will the Portugal fires affect your trip?
Wildfires spread across Portugal over the weekend
View of rooftops, Lisbon, Portugal

Portugal is battling more than 100 wildfires in its northern regions, stretching firefighters to their limits and resulting in seven fatalities. The blazes, which escalated over the weekend, mark one of the worst fire outbreaks in recent years.

With the situation ongoing, travelers with plans to visit Portugal may be concerned about their safety and the potential impact on their trip. Here’s a look at what we know so far about the Portugal fires and the latest travel advice for those heading to the country.
What started the fires?

Read more
Travel advisory warns of possible terrorism in this popular European country
The U.S. Department of State issues travel advisory for Italy
Canals in Burano, Venice, Italy

The U.S. Department of State has reissued a travel advisory for Italy, urging travelers to “exercise increased caution due to terrorism.” The updated warning, released after a routine safety review, highlights the potential for terrorist attacks across the popular European destination.

While the advisory does not cite any specific incidents or immediate threats, it notes that “terrorist attacks are possible in Italy” and could occur with little or no warning. Possible targets may include popular tourist sites, transportation hubs, shopping malls, hotels, and places of religious importance. Major cultural events, parks, schools, and airports were also listed as potential areas of concern.
What does this mean for travelers?

Read more