Fall travel destinations and pricing data revealed

AAA has revealed its top travel destinations for the fall season, based on booking trends from travelers taking advantage of the sweet spot between summer and the winter holidays. Autumn is a great time of year to travel and admire the fall foliage or enjoy popular destinations with fewer crowds.

“This time of year is known as shoulder season in travel, which means mild weather, fewer crowds, and better prices,” said Stacey Barber, Vice President of AAA Travel.

Top domestic travel destinations:

Orlando, Florida Boston, Massachusetts Seattle, Washington Denver, Colorado Las Vegas, Nevada New York City, New York Los Angeles, California Fort Lauderdale, Florida Honolulu, Hawaii Atlanta, Georgia

Top international travel destinations:

Rome, Italy Paris, France London, England Vancouver, Canada Dublin, Ireland Athens, Greece Barcelona, Spain Amsterdam, Netherlands Venice, Italy Lisbon, Portugal

Fall travel pricing trends

According to AAA booking data, flights and cruises are experiencing a surge in demand compared to last year. Domestic flight bookings have increased by 1%, while international flight bookings are up 3%. Despite the growing demand, travelers are paying about the same as they did last fall. The average cost for a domestic roundtrip flight is $660, while international roundtrip tickets average $1,315.

Cruises are seeing even more significant growth, with domestic cruise bookings skyrocketing by 19% and international cruise bookings rising by 6%. The cost to cruise from U.S. ports remains steady, averaging $2,355, while international cruise fares have increased by 1% to $3,560.

For those hitting the road this fall, gas prices are lower compared to last year. Prices at the pump have been declining since late July, helped by a quiet Atlantic hurricane season. Additionally, gas stations are now transitioning to cheaper winter-blend fuel. Travelers renting cars are also benefiting from price drops, with domestic car rental costs down 5% and international rentals down 15% compared to last fall.