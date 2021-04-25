10 Amazing Cabins to Book With Your Partner

If you are hoping to plan a relaxing, romantic getaway with your partner, there are few things better than booking a cabin to rent for vacation. Together, you can escape from the world and retreat to a stay in a stunning destination where you can reconnect and spend quality time together. From the mountains to the sea and even to some incredible bucket list locations, these romantic cabin rentals are among the best around the world. So choose a destination that fits your vacation goals now and in the future when it is safe to travel further. These picks won’t disappoint.

Domestic stays

Wapiti Crossing in Wapiti, Wyoming

This cabin rental in the northwest corner of Wyoming is nestled right alongside the North Fork Shoshone River. This small cabin features a patio under lush trees where you can take your morning coffee. Yellowstone National Park is just 30 miles away so you can easily get to the park for amazing hikes, the chance to spot wildlife, and so much more. There’s a kitchen where you can prepare meals at the cabin each day or you dine out at nearby lodges and resorts.

Rustic New England Cottage in Rockport, Massachusetts

Located just 40 miles northeast of Boston along the Cape Anne peninsula, this rustic cottage is the perfect quiet weekend getaway. The charming cedar shake cabin has a surprisingly stunning interior and amazing views of the Atlantic and its rocky shoreline. The warm and cozy cabin has dark batten board along the walls and exposed beams overhead. The impressive study is filled with books and a wonderful bay window with a bench seat that easily becomes a delightful reading nook. Take meals outside on the picnic table when the weather is nice.

Big Bear Treehouse in Big Bear, California

This treehouse cabin is a mid-century modern dream that can actually sleep two couples should you want to bring your friends. With stunning mountains in the background and a wrap-around porch, you won’t get tired of the views. There are trails within walking distance if you want to get out for a short hike. You might, however, have a hard time pulling yourself away from the fireplace you will likely be snuggled up to. This rental gets bonus points for its rain shower, too.

Hidden Intown Treehouse in Atlanta, Georgia

There’s a chance you’ve seen this cabin stay before, and it’s with good reason. This treehouse is tucked away in the heart of Atlanta, yet it is a supremely dreamy getaway that’s absolutely bucket list worthy. Made up of two treehouses and a deck all connected by rope bridges and fairy lights, this stay is among the most romantic out there. With tons of floor-to-ceiling windows and plenty of privacy due to the heavily forested lot, the bedroom opens up to let the fresh air and nature in. You can even sleep with the bed just pushed out on a platform so you can see the twinkle of the stars and listen to the leaves brush against the wind. If you want quality time together, this is a breathtaking place to spend it.

Sky Haus in Skykomish, Washington

Sky Haus is an equally stunning Airbnb in Washington state. Its A-frame shape is perfectly paired with a sleek and modern interior. The minimalist cabin is complete with thoughtfully designed amenities that afford everything you need to feel pampered. There’s even an outdoor hot tub where you can soak until your stressed and tired muscles melt into relaxation. Enjoy the porch if the weather is nice, but you can also easily watch the snowfall from the cozy living room with your favorite movie playing on the television.

Off the Grid Cabin in West Bolton, Vermont

This rustic cabin rental is truly what it means to get off the grid. You even have to hike 10 minutes from your car just to get to the cabin, so pack light. There isn’t running potable water or refrigeration, but the 20-acre rental is well worth the lack of modern necessities. This is simply your chance to rely on starting a fire for the wood-burning stove, the only heat source in the cabin, to keep warm on cooler nights. When you are not curled up inside the stunning log cabin, you should be out exploring the lush forests that surround it. Go for a dip in the swimming hole, hike Libby’s Look or visit Preston Pond all within walking distance.

International Stays

Storm Mountain Lodge in Banff, Canada

Storm Mountain Lodge is an amazing retreat that would make a perfect honeymoon cabin to book. The lodge includes a main house with a gift shop that sells souvenirs, snacks, and bath bombs to use in your cabin’s clawfoot tub. There’s also a bar and restaurant in the lobby where you can relax before dinner. While you are close enough to Banff that you can eat out at other restaurants, the drinks and dishes are so delicious, you’ll want to eat far more than breakfast there. The charming cabins are just big enough for two and include a sitting area next to your own fireplace. The porch is filled with plenty of wood stacked for you to keep it burning, too. There are no televisions in the room, so this stay is just the chance you might be looking for to unplug.

Kakslauttanen Log Cabins in Saariselkä, Finland

There’s a chance you might be familiar with Kakslauttanen’s glass igloos. However, this Finnish property also has amazing log cabin chalets that are rustic chic with minimalistic finishes. The chalets have no televisions, so you can really get in touch with your partner and your natural surroundings. You will, however, find an amazing sauna and fireplace inside, both of which will help you find a warm peacefulness. When you want entertainment, just go for a walk outside or look for the Northern Lights dancing across the night sky.

Remote Tiny House with Stunning Views in Akaroa, New Zealand

This tiny house on the South Island of New Zealand is a small modern luxury. The sleek interior is clean and cozy while the large windows afford incredible views of the surrounding lush foothills that fall into the ocean. You just might even wake up to see sheep grazing nearby or birds along the rocky coastline. Take a dip in the hot tub or a swing in the hammock to unwind.

Hygge Chalet in Nagano, Japan

The Hygge Chalet is located northwest of Tokyo in the capital of the central Chübu region of Japan. The chalet is a polished, modern cabin that’s just one mile from the Happo One ski resort. Couples will find it a refreshing stay and a simple place to kick their feet up — especially after hitting the slopes during the winter months. Decompress in the hammock on the terrace or go for a stroll in the garden. Note that this cabin rental is quite large, so it’s great for couples with children or for a small group of couples to travel together.

