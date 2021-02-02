Few Valentine’s Day, gestures are as romantic as a surprise, over-the-top getaway for you and your significant other. Unfortunately, the pandemic has made taking an elaborate getaway vacation — especially somewhere warm and tropical — almost impossible. But that doesn’t mean you can’t find a quiet, secluded getaway for you and yours this February 14th. Here are ten of the most romantic Airbnbs in the U.S. this Valentine’s Day.

Tye Haus A-Frame Cabin

Skykomish, Washington

It’s hard to imagine a more Instagrammable vacation rental than this charming, 1,100-square-foot A-frame cabin in Skykomish, Washington. It’s less than 90 minutes outside of Seattle, but it offers all the seclusion you could want for a romantic wilderness escape. Inside, you’ll find all the essentials you might expect, including a loft sleeping space and a fireplace, while just outside is a private hot tub. If you can bring yourself to venture beyond the property, you’ll find some of the best hiking in the Central Cascades.

Shoreline Retreat

Santa Barbara, California

California’s central coast offers a relaxing respite from the hustle of Los Angeles. It’s the perfect destination for a romantic getaway, Valentine’s or otherwise. This newly renovated home is bright, crisp, and beautifully redone. Inside, guests will find an open floor plan with a gourmet kitchen with all-new appliances and nine-foot bifold glass doors that bathe the interior in natural light. There’s even a hot tub and firepit, and the beach is just six minutes away on foot.

Brushland’s Owl Nest

Bovina Center, New York

This Valentine’s-worthy Airbnb in rural New York is a picture-perfect renovation of a modern cabin in the woods. The redone interior boasts all the essentials, including exposed timber, a rustic, wood-burning stove, and well-worn leather furnishings. There’s even an outdoor shower, and the property is situated just 10 minutes from Bramley Mountain Trail.

Yakutat Cabin at Kenai Lake

Seward, Alaska

For serious seclusion with a healthy dose of romance, you can’t beat a lakefront Alaskan cabin. Yakutat cabin is one of four situated on 15 pristine acres overlooking Kenai Lake. What sets this one apart from the others on this list is the complete lack of modern services. This cabin is blissfully off-grid. There’s no electricity and only hand-pump well water. The lighting runs on propane, and the heat is all wood-powered. Most importantly, however: No cell service. That gives you and yours plenty of time to reconnect by disconnecting.

Marshfront Cottage

Charleston, South Carolina

Of course, a romantic Valentine’s getaway doesn’t have to mean staying in a remote cabin in the middle of nowhere. This beautifully redesigned cottage sits on a large marsh-front lot with a private backyard and sun-filled deck in downtown Charleston, South Carolina. Inside, it’s a bright, thoroughly modern affair with a fireplace, three bedrooms, and high-end appliances throughout. Plus, it’s all just minutes from the city’s best restaurants, historic Hampton Park, and sunset-watching along the Ashley River.

Mid-Century Modern Cabin

Wardsboro, Vermont

Maybe, for whatever reason, your Valentine’s plans need to include the kids. This three-bedroom/two-bath cabin in Wardsboro, Vermont, sleeps up to seven guests, while the spacious floor plan ensures plenty of privacy for everyone. The interior has been beautifully redesigned with a mid-century modern vibe, including vintage-inspired electronics and an open, wood-burning fireplace. It’s also well-situated between Mount Snow and Stratton Mountain Resort, with some of Vermont’s best hiking, biking, and skiing opportunities.

The Nest of Hot Springs

Hot Springs, Arkansas

The aptly named The Nest of Hot Springs is a reimagining of a classic luxury African tent camp in the treetops of Hot Springs, Arkansas. Built on stilts, it offers both wilderness seclusion and incredible views of the valley below. Inside, it’s a five-star experience with a plush king-sized bed in the master bedroom, an open living room with a 55-inch TV, a beautiful soaking tub, and fast Wi-Fi throughout.

Table on Ten Studio on the Hill

South Kortright, New York

Situated on 23 private acres high in the Catskills, Table on Ten Studio on the Hill is about as quiet and secluded as one might like for a romantic Valentine’s Day away. The studio Airbnb cabin is bright and contemporary inside with a handmade master bed, a modern kitchen, and a bathroom with an antique cast-iron clawfoot tub and vintage porcelain sink. The intimate outdoor dining area just off the kitchen features a handmade picnic table and stunning mountain views.

Urban Creekside Cottage

Austin, Texas

Minutes from some of the best bars and cafes of Austin’s East Side lies this creek-side urban oasis. Inside, it’s charming and eclectic — a quirky mix of modern amenities and rustic luxury. Wood paneling and exposed timber throughout provide a fun, cabin-in-the-woods feel, while a private outdoor space offers a sense of seclusion that feels worlds away from the city.

Secluded Atlanta Treehouse

Atlanta, Georgia

It’s been featured on countless “best of Airbnb” lists, but we’d be remiss not to mention it again here. This secluded treehouse just minutes from downtown Atlanta is like something out of a storybook — the perfect romantic Valentine’s Day getaway. The pictures tell the whole story, but the hammock deck — a private oasis perched in the treetops overlooking seven massive old-growth trees — should be enough to sell you.

