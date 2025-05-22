This popular city was just named the happiest in the U.S.

When it comes to the world’s happiest cities, Copenhagen recently claimed the top spot globally according to this year’s Happy City Index. But which city leads the pack in the United States? Coming in at number 17 overall, but number 1 for the U.S., is none other than New York City.

Often seen as chaotic and fast-paced, New York is proving it’s more than just bright lights and busy streets. With 2.6% of the U.S. population calling it home, the city scored especially high for governance, environmental efforts, and a strong economy. Education plays a major role in New Yorkers’ quality of life, with 6.7% of residents holding a master’s degree, and the city is home to some of the top-ranked universities in the world.

Mental health is also a priority. Around 23% of adults receive coordinated mental health care. And when it comes to getting around, NYC’s massive transit system supports millions of daily commuters, with 40% of transport classified as green mobility. The city is also investing in sustainability, from biodiversity protection plans to widespread access to renewable energy and sewage treatment facilities. Its 35% recycling rate helps support a greener future.

Following New York is Minneapolis, Minnesota, where 92% of residents have medical insurance and a booming business environment thrives, with 474.1 businesses per 1,000 residents. San Diego, California claims third place, celebrated for its sunny climate and balanced lifestyle.

The top 10 happiest cities in the United States