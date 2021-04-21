8 Best Cabin Rentals in Pennsylvania to Book in 2021

Life, it seems, is starting to return to normal this year. Everything from restaurants to concerts to travel is opening up again. For Northeasterners ready to book their first vacation of 2021 but not quite ready to pull the trigger on an international getaway, why not book a cabin rental in PA? From the classic romance of log cabin rentals in the Pocono Mountains to lake cabin rentals on Lake Erie, the Keystone State is home to some of the country’s best cabin rentals. A change of scenery (near a lake) in Pennsylvania is a great way to get the spring season started.

Secluded Luxury Log Cabin

Pleasant Mount, Pennsylvania

If you like your cabin rentals with a little more luxury, this modern log cabin has everything you might need. This cabin rental in PA has a spacious floor plan that boasts three bedrooms and 2.5 baths and sleeps up to eight, so you can bring the whole squad. Tech and other conveniences abound, including flat-screen smart TVs, multiple wood-burning fireplaces, a fully equipped kitchen, and skylights throughout. It’s all situated on more than 100 private acres while still being convenient to all Pleasant Mount has to offer.

The Perch Tiny Home Cabin

Wellsville, Pennsylvania

This picture-perfect tiny home cabin rental sits on an outcrop with views over the Conewago Mountains. The wooded property offers all the ingredients for a relaxed urban getaway, including kayaks, hammocks, and s’mores-making accouterments. Plus, the bright, light-filled interior looks like a study in quaint Boho-chic design.

Sandy Creek Cabin

Kennerdell, Pennsylvania

If it’s authenticity you’re after, it doesn’t get much more legit than Sandy Creek Cabin. The rustic exterior, however, reveals a cozy interior with all the modern comforts of home, including a smart TV and Wi-Fi. The spacious floor plan includes two bedrooms, a full bathroom, and a large living area that connects to a well-appointed kitchen. Plus, the private eight-acre property is minutes from outdoor adventure opportunities at Kennerdell Overlook, Sandy Creek Bike Trail, and beautiful Freedom Falls.

Backwoods Cabin

Brecknock Township, Pennsylvania

This charming 1800s log cabin rental feels like a step back in time. While the owners have maintained much of its authenticity, it promises all the essentials of home, including a full kitchen, a fireplace, a hot tub, and even Dish TV. Although it’s just 15 minutes off the Pennsylvania turnpike, the location feels miles from anywhere. The secluded property is situated at the end of a half-mile driveway, surrounded by state game lands with a large pond just outside the front door where guests can catch and release fish during their visit. Just bring your fishing gear.

Loggers Cabin

Halfmoon Township, Pennsylvania

It’s no surprise that this log cabin rental once served as a traditional logger’s cabin in the early 1900s. It’s been lovingly restored yet still retains much of its classic charm. The two-bedroom floor plan houses all the essentials, including Wi-Fi, cable TV, and a stone wood fireplace. The lakeside location is the big “get” here, however. The adjacent pond and stream that run through the property are well stocked with largemouth bass, perch, trout, and catfish.

Master Cabin

Emlenton, Pennsylvania

For a swankier alternative, this luxurious cabin in Emlenton boasts a 1,600-square-foot floor plan with four bedrooms and room for eight guests. The modern rental cabin sits on 17 private wooded acres within minutes from hiking, kayaking, canoeing, bike trails, golf courses, and more. The inside is thoroughly modern with a chef’s kitchen, multiple smart TVs, a gas fireplace, and Wi-Fi, plus a massive patio with a hot tub. The two-stall garage has even been converted into a game room with foosball, ping pong, and shuffleboard tables.

A-Frame Cabin in the Poconos

Hamlin, Pennsylvania

This quaint A-frame in the woods feels like the perfect romantic getaway in the Poconos. Tucked into the mountains of Northeast Pennsylvania, this cozy cabin rental feels worlds away from anywhere. The owners spent two years renovating the interior with classic midcentury modern touches. It’s now thoroughly modern with Wi-Fi, an indoor fireplace, and a full chef’s kitchen with teak countertops, a double farmhouse sink, and a Nespresso machine. Outside are multiple sitting areas with wraparound benches and a large back deck with a firepit.

Couples’ A-Frame Getaway

Robesonia, Pennsylvania

Located minutes from Robesonia, PA, this traditional A-frame has been lovingly restored as a vacation cabin rental that’s perfect for couples. The design is simple but charming, with a glass-heavy entryway that bathes the interior in light. Inside, it’s comfortable and has all the essentials. Around the back is a private patio area with a grill, a quiet sitting area, and a sunken hot tub with mood lighting.

Book Now

Log cabins not your thing? Check out our vacation rental picks for some of the world’s best treehouse rentals and the best tiny house rentals.

Editors' Recommendations