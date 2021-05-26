8 Luxurious Log Cabins You Should Totally Rent in 2021

We love log cabins. We love them even more when they promise luxury amenities, epic surroundings, and a hint of modern architecture — all of which elevate the minimalist aesthetic of these settler homes to legit dream vacation spots. Whether you’re looking for a couples-only cabin retreat or the best full-sized cabin for the whole family, sometimes it’s worth splashing out on an over-the-top rustic getaway. If you’re planning on going all out and renting a cabin this spring, take a look at our list of the most luxurious log cabins you should totally rent in 2021.

Tahoe Crestview Lodge Home

South Lake Tahoe

Calling Tahoe Crestview Lodge Home a “log cabin” is a bit misleading. This sprawling 5,000-square-foot vacation rental is massive, ultramodern, and swanky by any measure, even for Tahoe. Up to a dozen guests will find every imaginable luxury amenity here, including a game room with its own bar, a private sauna, multiple spa-worthy showers, and too many balconies and decks to count. All offer stunning views of Tahoe’s breathtaking mountain landscape.

Blue Dream Luxury Cabin

Blue Ridge, Georgia

The mountain town of Blue Ridge, Georgia, is a vacation-worthy destination that’s home to a bustling artist community, craft breweries, and a charming downtown. The surrounding landscape also makes it the ideal base for luxury log cabin homes, and Blue Dream Luxury Cabin is situated in the heart of it all. Trout fishing, whitewater rafting, and a long list of other outdoor adventure opportunities are all just minutes away. Inside, guests will find a beautifully modern cabin with high-end rustic finishes and luxury amenities throughout.

Highfalutin’ Hideaway Cabin

Broken Bow, Oklahoma

Highfalutin’ Hideaway redefines what’s possible in a “log cabin” vacation home. Perched high in the rolling hills of southeastern Oklahoma, it looks more like a castle in the clouds. The open floor plan features massive, floor-to-ceiling windows and a wraparound deck with stunning views of Beavers Bend State Park and the Mountain Fork River. Inside, guests enjoy all the amenities of the highest-end luxury homes, including a marble-heavy chef’s kitchen, a two-story living area, a shuffleboard table, and swanky bedrooms and baths.

Luxury Cascade Cabin

Cascade, Idaho

When it comes to luxury log cabin rentals, size matters. Thankfully, this Idaho estate is massive and luxurious. On the outside, it has all the rustic charm of a traditional log cabin, only on a much, much larger scale. The 6,500-square-foot home sits on 80 private acres, so you and yours can enjoy the utmost privacy. Private trails for hiking, mountain biking, off-roading, and horseback riding crisscross the property. A wraparound deck out back guarantees unparalleled views of Cascade Lake and the West Mountain Range.

Black Rock Ridge Cabin

Ucluelet, Vancouver Island

If you don’t mind a quick trip across our northern border, Black Rock Ridge is a perfect log cabin getaway in British Columbia’s beautiful Vancouver Island. With more than 2,500 square feet, this vacation rental offers plenty of room to spread out. And with a long list of amenities — including private BBQ facilities, massive living quarters, a full-featured kitchen, and an open floor plan — most guests will find it hard to leave. The big get here, however, is the stunning ocean views.

1975 Luxury Cabin

Pinetop, Arizona

This beautifully restored 1975 cabin in Pinetop, Arizona, is a deceptively simple luxe vacation home. The top-down renovation of this A-frame-inspired cabin includes high-end natural materials throughout: Wood, leather, linen, marble, and metal abound. The interior could have been pulled from the pages of Architectural Digest. The generous, family-friendly floorplan offers nine beds and three bathrooms, with enough room for you and a dozen of your closest family and friends. Guests will find all the comforts of a modern ski chalet, including a gourmet kitchen, spa-inspired bathrooms, and a large wraparound deck.

The Lodge at Tumalo Lake

Bend, Oregon

If only the best and the biggest will do, there’s the Lodge at Tumalo Lake. The design of this brand-new cabin-style lodge pulls heavy inspiration from the world’s most luxurious treehouses. The sprawling cabin rental accommodates up to 20 guests, with enough outdoor-centric amenities — including canoes, kayaks, stand-up paddleboards, and more — to boot. The massive wraparound deck also features enough Adirondack chairs for a Hollywood-style party and a large hot tub with views of the lake.

Hawks Hideaway

Breckenridge, Colorado

Breckenridge, Colorado, is basically the U.S. capital of bougie log cabins. Case in point: Hawks Hideaway, a modern-meets-mountain log cabin rental that sleeps 18. Built on Baldy Mountain, the views beg to be Instagrammed. The architectural goal was to create the perfect entertainment and relaxation rental. Every detail, down to the unique wing-back chairs elegantly marking the head and foot of the dining table, work toward a comfortable but chic experience. We also love the contrast between the scratched dark wood and the ivory walls with silver and gold fixtures. Pack up the entire family and tell them Log Cabin Day is a new tradition.

