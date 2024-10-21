 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Get unlimited lodging during ski season at this Tahoe hotel

Get the most out of ski season.

By
Station House Inn
Station House Inn

If you dream of skiing all winter long without worrying about where to stay, the Station House Inn in South Lake Tahoe has a deal you won’t want to miss. Their exclusive Ski Season Pass, available for $5,000, offers unlimited lodging from November 1, 2024, through April 30, 2025.

The pass includes unlimited room nights, making it an ideal option for avid skiers looking to maximize time on the slopes at nearby Heavenly Ski Resort, just a few minutes away. But you’ll have to act fast – the deal must be purchased by October 31, 2024.

Recommended Videos

What does the Ski Season Pass get you?

Station House Inn
Station House Inn

The Ski Season Pass grants access to the hotel’s Cozy King rooms, offering 205 square feet of space with a king-sized bed, a dresser, a desk, and a bathtub/shower combo in the bathroom. If you need more room, pass holders can upgrade to a Double Queen room for an additional $20 per night.

Related

In addition to these accommodations, guests can enjoy hotel perks like complimentary coffee in the lobby, an outdoor heated pool, free Wi-Fi, and a dog-friendly policy.

Pass holders can reserve rooms by calling or emailing the hotel directly, with reservations based on availability and cancelable up to 24 hours before arrival. It is important to note that blackout dates apply and taxes are not included.

For travelers not looking to commit to unlimited stays, the hotel also offers two other options: the Green Bundle with 10 nights for $1,500, and the Blue Bundle with 20 nights for $2,000.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer with over five years of experience, is a dedicated explorer of both the world and…
Don’t expect to get a good night’s sleep at these popular vacation spots
Bring the noise canceling headphones
Hong Kong

A recent study by Onebed has identified the top tourist destinations where a peaceful night’s sleep might be the hardest to find. Based on factors such as noise levels, poor hotel sleep reviews, and tourist volume, the study highlights destinations notorious for sleep disruptions.

Hong Kong tops the list as the most sleep-challenging destination, with an overwhelming 73% of negative hotel reviews citing poor sleep quality, largely due to its noise levels.

Read more
When is the best time to visit Australia? The highlights of every season
When you should go to Australia
sydney opera house in australia

Australia is an all-year-round travel destination, but the best time to visit depends on what you want to experience. With its varying climates and regions, Australia’s seasons offer a little something for everyone – from beach lovers to city explorers and even snow enthusiasts. To help you plan your visit, here’s a breakdown of the best times to visit Australia. 
Summer (December-February): High season for beaches and festivals

Australia’s summer is peak tourist season, especially for coastal cities like Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane. This is when locals and visitors alike flock to the beaches, and festivals and events are in full swing. Think Sydney’s New Year’s Eve fireworks, Melbourne’s Australian Open, and endless sunshine along the Gold Coast.

Read more
The coolest secret hotel perks you’d never know about
Hotels.com reveals the best secret hotel perks
Hotel room

When booking a hotel, you might expect the usual amenities: a cozy bed, free WiFi, maybe a complimentary breakfast. But what if your stay could offer so much more? Hotels.com has just launched its annual Hotel Room Innsights Report, revealing surprising services and unheard-of perks from over 400 partner hotels worldwide. 

Hotels around the world are elevating the guest experience by offering truly unique and personalized perks that go far beyond typical amenities. Some of the coolest perks revealed in Hotel.com’s report include:

Read more