Get the most out of ski season.

If you dream of skiing all winter long without worrying about where to stay, the Station House Inn in South Lake Tahoe has a deal you won’t want to miss. Their exclusive Ski Season Pass, available for $5,000, offers unlimited lodging from November 1, 2024, through April 30, 2025.

The pass includes unlimited room nights, making it an ideal option for avid skiers looking to maximize time on the slopes at nearby Heavenly Ski Resort, just a few minutes away. But you’ll have to act fast – the deal must be purchased by October 31, 2024.

What does the Ski Season Pass get you?

The Ski Season Pass grants access to the hotel’s Cozy King rooms, offering 205 square feet of space with a king-sized bed, a dresser, a desk, and a bathtub/shower combo in the bathroom. If you need more room, pass holders can upgrade to a Double Queen room for an additional $20 per night.

In addition to these accommodations, guests can enjoy hotel perks like complimentary coffee in the lobby, an outdoor heated pool, free Wi-Fi, and a dog-friendly policy.

Pass holders can reserve rooms by calling or emailing the hotel directly, with reservations based on availability and cancelable up to 24 hours before arrival. It is important to note that blackout dates apply and taxes are not included.

For travelers not looking to commit to unlimited stays, the hotel also offers two other options: the Green Bundle with 10 nights for $1,500, and the Blue Bundle with 20 nights for $2,000.