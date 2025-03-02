 Skip to main content
It’s official: These are the most dangerous national parks in the United States

Be careful when visiting these parks

By
Lake Mead
AnnBoulais / Pixabay

America’s national parks may be stunning, but they can also be deadly. Every year, millions of visitors flock to these protected landscapes for adventure, but hidden dangers lurk beneath the beauty – from treacherous cliffs to unpredictable waters and wildlife encounters.

To shed light on the risks, Malloy Law Offices analyzed data from the National Park Service (NPS), reviewing fatal incidents from 2014 to 2023. Their findings reveal which national parks pose the greatest dangers and why.

Topping the list as the deadliest national park in the U.S. is Lake Mead National Recreation Area, with 204 fatal incidents over the past decade. Drowning is the leading cause of death, followed by motor vehicle crashes.

Coming in second is Grand Canyon National Park, where 134 fatalities have occurred, many due to falls from steep cliffs and medical emergencies like heat exhaustion and cardiac events.

“The Grand Canyon’s steep cliffs and intense hikes demand heightened physical readiness,” notes Malloy Law Offices founder Seann Malloy. “It’s important that visitors stay on marked trails and recognize the limits of their physical condition.” 

In third place is Yosemite National Park, famous for its dramatic landscapes, but also its dangers. Falls account for 42 deaths, making it a particularly risky destination for hikers and rock climbers navigating its sheer cliffs and rugged terrain.

“Yosemite’s rocky landscapes can deceive even the most experienced hikers,” warns Malloy. “Staying cautious and properly equipped is essential, particularly near ledges and waterfalls.” 

The most dangerous national parks: The full list

Grand Canyon
DomCarver / Pixabay
  1. Lake Mead National Recreation Area: 204 incidents
  2. Grand Canyon National Park: 134 incidents
  3. Yosemite National Park: 125 incidents
  4. Great Smoky Mountains National Park: 99 incidents
  5. Blue Ridge Parkway: 97 incidents
  6. Natchez Trace Parkway: 96 incidents
  7. Glen Canyon National Recreation Area: 77 incidents
  8. Golden Gate National Recreation Area: 72 incidents
  9. Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks: 65 incidents
  10. Baltimore-Washington Parkway: 62 incidents

You can have dinner with penguins in Dubai: Here’s what it’s like
Dine with Gentoo and King penguins
Ski Dubai Penguins

There are many places where you can explore various fascinating penguin species, such as SeaWorld locations worldwide. These individual encounters, like those I've tried at SeaWorld Orlando, allow you to meet penguins up close and learn more about their captivating habits.

Dubai, however, sought to create something different, unique, and memorable with the dinner with penguins at Ski Dubai experience. Of course, the location of this experience is no surprise, as Dubai is renowned for its extravagant experiences. Ski Dubai is located within the Mall of the Emirates, one of Dubai's many shopping malls featuring entertainment and experiences. Here's what it's like to have dinner with the world's second-largest and third-largest species of penguins: the King and Gentoo penguins.

Read more
An inside look at the Atlantis, The Palm Dubai, the city’s most iconic resort
Yes, it lives up to the hype
Atlantis, The Palm

I am the epitome of a type-A traveler. My extensive planning process occurs weeks to months before I travel, creating a spreadsheet for every aspect of my trip. Before visiting Atlantis, The Palm Dubai, I spent hours researching the hotel's website, checking out restaurant menus, and trying to understand what to expect during my visit. Knowing what to expect on a trip alleviates my travel anxiety and helps me enjoy my trip to the fullest by learning how to prepare best.

My pre-trip Excel spreadsheets never failed me until now. I thought I knew what to expect heading to this trip, but as it turns out, even the best planners cannot fully prepare to visit this remarkable resort. You cannot truly understand what this resort is like until you see it in person. No matter where you've traveled before, you can count on Atlantis, The Palm Dubai, to take your breath away.
Atlantis, The Palm Dubai: Design and architecture

Read more
Don your best seaman’s cap and head to the most incredible lighthouse hotels in the U.S.
For ocean lovers and salty maritime souls, it hardly gets better than a stay at a genuine lighthouse hotel
View from the water of Maine's Portland Head Lighthouse at sunset

Beginning in the 17th century, as seafaring travel grew, lighthouses became vital beacons of safety, guiding mariners away from dangerous rocks, reefs, and powerful currents. By 1900, the U.S. had built nearly 1,000 lighthouses along its coasts and harbors. While modern navigation technology has since automated or rendered many obsolete, these iconic structures remain captivating landmarks.

Some have been restored as museums of playgrounds, but the most intriguing are those converted into lighthouse hotels. If you're looking for unique destinations far from ordinary luxury hotel chains, spend a night in a charming, rustic lighthouse. Here are the best lighthouse hotels in the U.S. for your next getaway.
Sitka Lighthouse - Sitka, Alaska

Read more