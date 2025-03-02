It’s official: These are the most dangerous national parks in the United States

America’s national parks may be stunning, but they can also be deadly. Every year, millions of visitors flock to these protected landscapes for adventure, but hidden dangers lurk beneath the beauty – from treacherous cliffs to unpredictable waters and wildlife encounters.

To shed light on the risks, Malloy Law Offices analyzed data from the National Park Service (NPS), reviewing fatal incidents from 2014 to 2023. Their findings reveal which national parks pose the greatest dangers and why.

Topping the list as the deadliest national park in the U.S. is Lake Mead National Recreation Area, with 204 fatal incidents over the past decade. Drowning is the leading cause of death, followed by motor vehicle crashes.

Coming in second is Grand Canyon National Park, where 134 fatalities have occurred, many due to falls from steep cliffs and medical emergencies like heat exhaustion and cardiac events.

“The Grand Canyon’s steep cliffs and intense hikes demand heightened physical readiness,” notes Malloy Law Offices founder Seann Malloy. “It’s important that visitors stay on marked trails and recognize the limits of their physical condition.”

In third place is Yosemite National Park, famous for its dramatic landscapes, but also its dangers. Falls account for 42 deaths, making it a particularly risky destination for hikers and rock climbers navigating its sheer cliffs and rugged terrain.

“Yosemite’s rocky landscapes can deceive even the most experienced hikers,” warns Malloy. “Staying cautious and properly equipped is essential, particularly near ledges and waterfalls.”

The most dangerous national parks: The full list