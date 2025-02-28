These Florida beach towns are some of the best spring break destinations, according to Vrbo

Table of Contents Table of Contents Clearwater Rosemary Beach Miramar Beach

Ready to plan your spring break getaway? According to Vrbo’s 2025 Vacation Guide, Florida’s Gulf Coast is the ultimate hotspot this year.

From charming seaside escapes to cozy coastal towns, Vrbo has revealed some of the most in-demand destinations for March and April. These Florida beach towns are topping travelers’ must-visit lists this spring.

Clearwater

Coming in first is Clearwater, a beach town famous for exactly what its name suggests, crystal-clear, blue waters. Visitors can often spot dolphins playing just offshore, adding to the area’s charm.

Beyond the shoreline, Clearwater offers plenty of family-friendly attractions. One of the biggest draws is the Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival, where artists from around the world compete in a sandcastle-building competition. For those looking to explore beyond the beach, take a scenic sunset cruise, swim with stingrays, or simply soak in the nearly 360 days of sunshine that make Clearwater a top spring break destination.

Rosemary Beach

Also situated along Florida’s Gulf Coast, Rosemary Beach offers elegance and relaxation. With its walkable cobblestone streets, upscale boutiques, and peaceful shoreline, this destination is perfect for those looking for a more laid-back spring break experience.

Just a few miles from the lively scene of Panama City Beach, Rosemary Beach provides a quieter, family-friendly alternative for travelers who want to enjoy the beauty of the Gulf without the hustle and bustle of traditional spring break hotspots.

Miramar Beach

The last Gulf Coast hotspot on the list, Miramar Beach, is a must-visit destination located just 24 miles east of Rosemary Beach and is known for its signature white, sugary sand and crystal-clear waters.

Miramar Beach is known for its outdoor activities, and you’ll find no shortage of tennis facilities and championship golf courses here. After a long day in the sun, make sure to grab a drink and a bite to eat at one of the town’s upscale eateries.