 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

These are officially 2025’s best new restaurants in the United States

8 U.S. restaurants made the list

By
Acamaya
Acamaya

Condé Nast Traveller has released its highly anticipated 2025 Hot List, spotlighting the best new restaurants around the globe. While international destinations took center stage, several standout U.S. eateries earned a coveted spot on the list, showcasing the nation’s diverse dining scene.

Among the top honorees is Acamaya in New Orleans, a modern Mexican restaurant crafted by chef Ana Castro. Hailing from Texas and raised in Mexico City, Castro’s dishes are a celebration of local Louisiana seafood, reflecting both her heritage and the Gulf Coast’s culinary traditions.

Recommended Videos

In Minneapolis, Vinai captures attention for its authentic Hmong food, a tribute to chef Yia Vang’s upbringing in a Thai refugee camp. The restaurant introduces a bold flavor profile that’s a rare treat for most Americans, reflecting the cultural richness of the area’s largest Hmong community, which is located in the Twin Cities.

Related

Of course, New York City also shines with standout openings like Bungalow in the East Village, where chef Vikas Khanna brings his Michelin-starred expertise to Indian cuisine, and the revitalized Le Veau d’Or in Lenox Hill, offering a refined take on classic French dishes.

Other U.S. spots on the list include Dōgon by Kwame Onwuachi in Washington DC, Il Carciofo in Chicago, Kaia in Boston, and Sunny’s in Miami.

2025’s top restaurants: The full list

Vinai
Vinai

These are the restaurants, both domestic and international, that made the list.

  • 19 Saint Roch, Paris
  • Acamaya, New Orleans
  • AngloThai, London
  • Arami, La Paz, Bolivia
  • Clandestina, São Paulo
  • Clara, Quito, Ecuador
  • Saint Peter at the Grand National, Sydney
  • Banng, Delhi NCR, India
  • Bar Vitrine, Copenhagen
  • Bungalow, New York City
  • Caleña, Ávila, Spain
  • Ciel Dining, Ho Chi Minh City
  • Dōgon by Kwame Onwuachi, Washington DC
  • Esperit Roca, Girona, Spain
  • Il Carciofo, Chicago
  • Jan Franschoek, Franschoek, South Africa
  • Jee, Hong Kong
  • Kaia, Boston
  • La Tapa del Coco, Panama City
  • Le Veau d’Or, New York City
  • Mr Panther, Lagos, Nigeria
  • Notori, Mount Fuji, Japan
  • OpenHouse, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
  • Osip, Bruton, UK
  • Rua Kigali, Kigali, Rwanda
  • Somma, Singapore
  • Stüvetta, St Moritz, Switzerland
  • Sufret Maryam, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  • Supernormal, Brisbane, Australia
  • Terrāi, Hyderabad, India
  • Vinai, Minneapolis
  • Voraz, Mexico City
  • Sunny’s, Miami

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
What travelers should know about visiting Rome after the Pope’s passing
How to travel carefully and respectfully during this time
people walking beside white and brown dome building during daytime

Travelers heading to Rome in the coming weeks will find themselves arriving during a moment of historical and emotional significance. With the passing of Pope Francis, both Rome and Vatican City are experiencing an extraordinary influx of visitors, pilgrims, mourners, and world leaders alike, many of whom were already planning trips for the upcoming Jubilee Year. As such, navigating it all will require patience and planning.

“This is a time of great reflection and reverence in Rome,” says Kathy McCabe, host of Dream of Italy and Dream of Europe on PBS, and founder of Dream of Italy Magazine. “If you already have plans to visit during this period, reconfirm all reservations, book ahead wherever possible, and plan your days with flexibility and patience.”

Read more
This national park has new rules after too many close calls with wolves
Here's how to keep your food safe from wolves this summer
Passage Island Lighthouse, Isle Royale National Park

With the increasing number of wolf encounters in the area, the National Park Service at Isle Royale National Park has implemented new food storage regulations, effective immediately. These new regulations aim to keep both wildlife and visitors safe while exploring the beautiful Great Lakes of Michigan. While these regulations are mandatory, I would recommend taking a note from them, no matter what national park you're headed to next.

The Isle Royale area is well-known for its wolf population, and at the park, there have been increased interactions between wolves and humans due to improperly stored food and trash, especially in areas like Rock Harbor and the eastern campgrounds. These items include all food, trash, cooking supplies, utensils, and toiletries.

Read more
The Dyrt’s new feature makes finding campsites easier than ever
The Dyrt adds new drive time feature to their Pro offerings
Camping with a view of the sunset over mountains

There are so many amazing camping apps out there, but Dyrt is one of my favorite apps for finding campgrounds, RV parks, glamping sites, and reviews to help you make informed decisions. Their premium offering, Dyrt Pro, already gives members access to many extra filters and tools to help users find exactly what they're looking for. But there's a brand-new feature called Drive Time that promises to be particularly helpful.

Drive time is a new tool that allows campers to instantly find campsites within a predetermined amount of driving time from their current location. If you already have Dyrt Pro, try it out by clicking "Drive Time" on the map. Then, use the toggle to indicate your preferred driving time. The app will then give you all options that match your specifications.

Read more