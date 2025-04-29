These are officially 2025’s best new restaurants in the United States

Condé Nast Traveller has released its highly anticipated 2025 Hot List, spotlighting the best new restaurants around the globe. While international destinations took center stage, several standout U.S. eateries earned a coveted spot on the list, showcasing the nation’s diverse dining scene.

Among the top honorees is Acamaya in New Orleans, a modern Mexican restaurant crafted by chef Ana Castro. Hailing from Texas and raised in Mexico City, Castro’s dishes are a celebration of local Louisiana seafood, reflecting both her heritage and the Gulf Coast’s culinary traditions.

In Minneapolis, Vinai captures attention for its authentic Hmong food, a tribute to chef Yia Vang’s upbringing in a Thai refugee camp. The restaurant introduces a bold flavor profile that’s a rare treat for most Americans, reflecting the cultural richness of the area’s largest Hmong community, which is located in the Twin Cities.

Of course, New York City also shines with standout openings like Bungalow in the East Village, where chef Vikas Khanna brings his Michelin-starred expertise to Indian cuisine, and the revitalized Le Veau d’Or in Lenox Hill, offering a refined take on classic French dishes.

Other U.S. spots on the list include Dōgon by Kwame Onwuachi in Washington DC, Il Carciofo in Chicago, Kaia in Boston, and Sunny’s in Miami.

2025’s top restaurants: The full list

These are the restaurants, both domestic and international, that made the list.